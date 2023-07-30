The Nigerian senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, are through to the quarterfinal stage of the 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament ongoing in Kigali, Rwanda.

On Sunday at the BK Arena, DTigress stepped up their quest for an astonishing fourth consecutive continental title; beating Egypt 83-65 to secure an early passage into the last eight.

After winning the first two quarters, 18-10 and 24-13, D’Tigress could not keep up the momentum in the third quarter as Egypt emerged tops with 19-14 to narrow the gap going into the last quarter.

It was a fiercely contested fourth quarter as the North Africans tried hard to get back into the game. However, D’Tigress stood solidly to see the game off; winning the final quarter 27-23 and the game overall 83-65.

Amy Okonkwo led the scoring with 29 points and 13 rebounds to lead D’Tigress to an 83-65 win and a place in the quarterfinals.

Murjanatu Musa was also brilliant with her 18-point contribution, while Nicole Enabosi also registered double figures with 10 points to her name.

This is a third consecutive victory for Nigeria over Egypt, having also beaten the North Africans in 2015 and 2017.

While Nigeria is safely in the quarterfinal stage already, Egypt and DR Congo will need to play a qualifying round to see whether they can pull through to join Nigeria or head back home.

