President Bola Tinubu Thursday announced a list of 28 nominees for cabinet positions. The names of the 28 nominees were sent to the Senate for approval on Thursday, two days before the deadline.

The list includes former governors, economists, finance experts, health experts, lawyers and allies of Mr Tinubu, who took office on 29 May.

Among them were former Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike, ex-Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, and presidential spokesperson Dele Alake.

11: States without nominees

At least 11 states have no representation in the list of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate on Monday. The Nigerian constitution enjoins the president to ensure that at least one minister is appointed from each state of the federation to ensure that the federal character of Nigeria is reflected in the appointment of ministers.

In the nomination list, Mr Tinubu left out 11 states namely Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Plateau, Osun, Yobe and Zamfara.

This means the president will have to send a supplementary list that will cover these states to meet the requirements of the law. Mr Tinubu admitted that the list is not “exhaustive and that additional nominations will be announced in due course.”

7: Female nominees

Of the 28 nominees, only seven are women: Hannatu Musawa, Betta Edu, Dorris Uzoka, Nkeiruka Onyejocha, Stella Okotette, Uju Ohaneye, and Iman Suleiman-Ibrahim. President Tinubu had promised to feature women and youth “prominently” in his administration.

In his manifesto document titled “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria”, Mr Tinubu said he will work with the “National Assembly to increase women’s participation in government to at least 35 per cent of all governmental positions.”

With 7 out of 28 women on the first list, this means Mr Tinubu will have to increase the number of women to meet the 35 per cent he promised in his campaigns.

6: Former lawmakers

Former lawmakers on the list are Abubakar Momoh, Yusuf Tuggar, Ekperipe Ekpo, Abubakar Kyari, John Enoh, and Sani Danladi.

Messrs Momoh, Tuggar, and Ekpo were members of the House of Representatives. The triad of Mr Kyari, Mr Enoh and Mr Danladi were in the Senate.

4: Former governors

The president nominated four former governors including Nasir El Rufai, Abubakar Badaru, Dave Umahi, and Nyesom Wike. There is no law that bars former governors from serving; they are appointed at the discretion of the president.

The four aforementioned nominees were governors for eight years between 2015 and 2023. Mr Wike is a member of the main opposition PDP while the three others are household names in the APC.

A longtime member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Wike did not back the party’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in this year’s election and instead headed a team of five breakaway PDP governors who insisted on having a president from southern Nigeria.

3: Serving lawmakers

There are at least three serving lawmakers on the list: Nkeriuka Onyejeocha, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and Dave Umahi.

Mr Umahi is a senator while Ms Onyejeocha and Mr Tunji-Ojo are members of the House of Representatives.

With their nominations, the members will have to relinquish their positions to take up ministerial appointments. This means the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct a new election when their seats are thrown vacant.

3: Presidential Advisers

President Tinubu also asked the senate to confirm three of his advisers as ministers – Dele Alake, Wale Edun, and Hannatu Musawa.

Mr Alake, a former Lagos Commissioner for Information, is Mr Tinubu’s adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy. Mr Edun is the president’s close ally and adviser on Monetary Policies while Ms Musawa advises the president on culture.

3: States with two nominees

While 11 states have no representation for now, the trio of Bauchi, Cross River and Katsina states have two nominees each on the list.

Ali Pate, a physician and professor who declined to take the position of head of the global vaccine alliance GAVI earlier this year, is from Bauchi State. Yusuf Tuggar, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Germany is also from Bauchi State in the country’s north-east.

Betta Edu, a trained medical doctor and APC’s Women Leader is from Cross River. She was a former commissioner of health in the state. Also, John Enoh, a former senator, is also from the South-south state.

Then, the president also nominated Ahmed Dangiwa and Hannatu Musawa both from Katsina State. Mr Dangiwa is currently the Secretary to the State Government of Katsina while Ms Musawa, a trained lawyer, is Mr Tinubu’s adviser on culture.

1: Head of federal agency

In the list, Mr Tinubu nominated one serving federal parastatal head: Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim. Ms Suleiman-Ibrahim is a former director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Currently, she heads the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, a position she held since 2021.

