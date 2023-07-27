On Thursday, Asisat Oshoala scored the game-winning goal as the Super Falcons came from behind to defeat Australia 3-2 in their second group game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Matildas got in front one minute into added time when Emily van Egmond, finished tidily past Chiamaka Nnadozie after the goalkeeper’s poor clearance became a turnover.

Caitlin Foord found Egmond with a lovely pass who cleverly fired it past Nnadozie. While it appeared Australia would take the lead going into the second half, the Super Falcons responded promptly.

Uchenna Kalu levelled the game in the fifth minute of the additional time. Atletico’s Rasheedat Ajibade tried to shoot, but her effort was deflected into Kalu’s path, whose left foot shoot bobbled past Mackenzie Arnold to give Nigeria an unlikely equaliser in the sixth minute of additional time.

With the score equal, both teams came out blazing for the second 45 minutes. The Falcons were calmer in possession and more composed in their offensive forays as coach Randy Waldrum made a tactical change; bringing in Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala.

It didn’t take long before Nigeria went in front. Ohale Osinachi made it 2-1 after connecting on a cross from Ajibade. Though Ohale took a boot to her chest, it was worth it for the team.

As the game pressed on, the moment came for substitute Oshoala, who came in the 72nd minute as the Barcelona forward made it 3-1.

🏴FULL TIME! in Lang Park 🏟️ 🇦🇺 Australia 2-3 Nigeria 🇳🇬 Emily Van Egmond 45+1' (1-0)

Uchenna Kanu 45+5' (1-1)

Osinachi Ohale 65' (1-2)

Asisat Oshoala 72' (1-3)

Alanna Kennedy 90+10' (2-3)#SoarSuperFalcons #FIFAWWC #AUSNGAc pic.twitter.com/dHdpAZ4cYm — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 27, 2023

The goal scored by the Barcelona forward was historic, as she became the first African to score in three editions of the World Cup.

Though Kenedy got one back for Australia late in the game, it was not enough to prevent the Super Falcons from claiming a historic victory that has sent the Nigerian women to the top of Group B.

The Super Falcons will be up against Ireland in their last group game while Australia and Canada battle it out.

