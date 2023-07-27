Two traders from Ogbete Market, Enugu State, were shot dead on Wednesday while they were protesting the sealing of their shops by the state government.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the state government, on Monday, sealed two commercial banks and 107 shops for observing last Monday’s sit-at-home order in the state.

The sit-at-home was declared by a faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The government, on Tuesday, announced that all the sealed shops and banks would remain closed for one week and would only be considered for reopening if the owners produce tax clearance certificates and other relevant documents.

Protests, killings

Frustrated, the traders, on Wednesday, protested the government’s action, calling for the reversal of the decision.

Several video clips which showed the traders protesting have been trending on social media.

In one of the clips seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the traders were chanting “No more Peter Mbah,” “We no go gree,” among others.

The traders brandished sticks and waved placards with various inscriptions, such as “Don’t seal our shops again”, as they walked through the streets.

One of the protesting traders, who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES on telephone that two persons were shot during the protest while others sustained gunshot injuries.

“A combined team of police and military shot at us during the protest, (they) killed two persons,” he said.

He added that the shooting occurred at different locations during the protest, just as he accused Governor Peter Mbah of mobilising security agencies against the protesting traders.

Two video clips showing the bodies of a yet-to-be-identified young man and a lady – allegedly, the traders shot during the protest – have been circulating on Facebook.

A check on the video clips showed that they were recorded on Wednesday, the day of the protest in the state.

There are speculations that three persons, not two, were killed during the protest, but PREMIUM TIMES could not verify this.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, did not respond to calls seeking to confirm the killing of the traders.

As of the time of filing this report, he was yet to respond to text and WhatsApp messages seeking his comments

‘Protest was hijacked’ – Police

However, the police spokesperson would later in a statement on Wednesday, say the protesters were initially peaceful, and that the protest was hijacked by hoodlums who made it violent.

“Traders in the market and citizens alike have pleaded with the traders to remain law-abiding, peaceful and cooperative, while using approved channels to express their grievances,” Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner of police in the state had ordered an investigation into the incident.

Mr Ndukwe was, however, silent on the killing of the traders. He simply said the details of the incident, “especially reports of casualties” would be communicated as soon as possible.

Background

Governor Mbah, in June, banned the Monday sit-at-home in the state, explaining that the civil action was killing the “spirit of entrepreneurship, commerce and creativity” of the Igbo people in the region.

The governor had, earlier this month, ordered all public servants and political office holders in the state to begin reporting to their place of work on Monday or face sanctions.

Within the same week, he threatened to shut schools and markets that observe the civil action in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, reports that the civil action has continued to hold in the state despite the ban by the governor.

Apparently angered by the continued observance of the illegal order, the governor, in mid-July, threatened that, from Monday, 24 July, he would begin shutting shops whose owners fail to open for business on Mondays.

Although IPOB, August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order every Monday across the South-east to protest the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the separatist group would later suspend the order.

The group said that the order would instead be enforced whenever Mr Kanu, who is facing terrorism trial, appears in court.

A leader of Autopilot, a faction of the IPOB, Simon Ekpa, has, however, continued to declare sit-at-home orders in the region despite the exercise being suspended by the IPOB faction led by Mr Kanu.

Residents of the five South-east states – Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Anambra — have been attacked by gunmen enforcing the civil order for stepping out on Mondays and other days in violation of the order.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

