The federal government has assured that it would address the concerns of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to avert its impending strike.

Tolu Verhejin, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu, stated this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting with the leaders of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Wednesday.

The meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was a continuation of the previous one convened in June to find ways to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The NLC had reportedly planned to embark on strike on 2 August to protest the hike in the price of fuel occasioned by the subsidy removal and the anti-poor policies of the federal government.

“It was quite productive today.It involves labour and some parts of government; it’s a steering committee. It’s a wide group of people, a wide group of stakeholders representing the interests of Nigerians. And we’ve agreed to continue to make progress, it was a very productive meeting, the focus was really around how we fast-track a lot of the interventions that will bring relief, particularly around CNG, mass transportation, cleaner energy, transportation, and reduce the impact of the cost of transportation, the increased cost of transportation.

“So we’ve made good progress. And we’re going to continue to do so and so that we can start rolling out these opportunities and this relief and measures as quickly as possible.

“We are making progress; we’re trying to address the issues that will prevent a strike. So that is essentially why I feel like we made very good progress today and will continue to do so,” Ms Verhejin said.

Delay in Palliatives

The presidential aide also explained that the delay in rolling out the palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy was informed by the need to get it right.

She said Mr Tinubu is working assiduously to address all the issues involved.

“We have to get it right. It’s important that we do this well, and we keep our promises. So it’s important that whatever is announced actually gets done because we don’t want to make big announcements that will continue to lose people’s trust. It’s important that we build trust, and that most of the announcements and the plans that we roll out are credible and impactful.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working assiduously to address all of these issues. And as quickly as he can, he’s very empathetic, he is concerned about it, as you’ve seen all of us working round the clock here to make sure that we are able to announce these measures as quickly as possible. It’s a whole package of issues that we’re rolling out as quickly as possible,” Ms Verheijin stated.

Also speaking, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, said Wednesday’s meeting was a continuation of an earlier one convened based on the increase in the pump price of petrol.

Mr Ajaero said, “Well, the outcome is very brief. We met based on the N520 increase and the committee that was set based on that, and we agreed to work to realise the objectives set during that moment.

“I wouldn’t know; we are going ahead with the protest because we have to be emphatic on what we put in our communique, to say we’re commencing protests from the 2nd (August).

“This meeting has no relationship with….remember, and I want you to be careful about it. There is N520 increment, which gave birth to this meeting. Nobody is discussing about 617 as of now, and this meeting didn’t have the competence to address that. Is that clear? There are two issues. Does that make sense?”

TUC President Festus Osifo, on his part, insisted that the government must address the plight of Nigerians.

He said, “Some of the things they presented we did not agree with. So the areas we did not agree with. We also made our impute known because when you come to such a meeting, it is for the government or its representatives to do a presentation.

“But it’s left for us to either agree or disagree. So during the meeting, we gave them sufficient feedback. And they also agreed to go and look at the feedbacks and get back to us on Friday.

“What we want the government to do is to address the plight of Nigerians. Nigerians are suffering, just as we said in our press conference a few days ago, that Nigerians are suffering, that things are hard, that things are difficult, because things are difficult today in Nigeria, you must roll up programs that will ameliorate the suffering because, at the end of the day, it is about Nigerians because government exists to take care of the downtrodden, majorly.

“So all we are saying is that the government must as a matter of urgency, because we don’t have, we don’t have that time anymore. So as a matter of urgency must roll out various programs that will create alternatives to PMS and also palliatives. So these are the two areas of focus, alternative to PMS, that is about the CNG and also the palliatives that must be brought out to ameliorate these sufferings Nigerians are passing through.”

Mr Osifo said the meeting would continue on Friday.

