The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, was brought to the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday morning.

He was brought into the court premises at 9:21 a.m. by officers of the State Security Service (SSS). He is being charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He appeared before Nicholas Oweibo, a vacation judge.

ALSO READ: Nigerian authorities fail to arrest Asari Dokubo but charge Emefiele with possession of firearms

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

