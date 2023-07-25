Premium Times Books will Tuesday morning hold an event to launch a book by the Head of Media Relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Omoniyi Ibietan.

The book, titled: “Cyber Politics: Social Media, Social Demography and Voting Behaviour in Nigeria,” will be unveiled at the main auditorium of the Communications and Digital Economy complex of the NCC, located at Mbora District of Abuja, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In 460 pages spread over 12 chapters, the author gives expression to a critical phase within the distinct trajectory of Nigerian democracy through its elections.

At the public presentation, Azubuike Ishiekwene, the editor-in-chief of Abuja-based Leadership Newspapers, will review the book before a panel session that will dwell on ‘The Cyber Context of Political Communication and its Implications for Democracy in Africa.’

Listed as panellists are Mr Ibietan; Majeed Dahiru, writer, public affairs analyst and CEO of Orascom Properties, and Abiodun Adeniyi, a professor of Mass Communication and deputy dean, Postgraduate School, Baze University, Abuja.

Chido Onumah, social entrepreneur, journalist, writer, author and coordinator of the African Centre for Information and Media Literacy (AFRIMIL), will moderate the discussion.

The panel will focus on how cyber politics played out and shaped the last two general elections in Nigeria. The possible implications of cyber politics in future elections will also be x-rayed.

11:53 a.m: Mr Ibietan extends gratitude to the audience. He said the fate that Premium Times demonstrated in the book is amazing.

This brings us to the end of the panel discussion.

11:50 a.m: The moderator asked Mr Ibietan what next after this book on Cyber Politics? Mr Ibietan said he has an understanding with Premium Times to produce another book on non-digitised interpersonal communication.

11:47 a.m: Mr Dahiru said social media didn’t start with the advent of digital media. He said social media is an emerging force. He also noted that Nigeria is diversified across ethnic lines and social media discussions are along that line.

11:43 a.m: Mr Adeniyi said it is a continuous conversation but he is confident that the system will guide to understanding the issue. He commended the author for the perspectives he brought in the book to give readers a deeper understanding of social media not just in Nigeria but in advanced countries.

11:40 a.m: In his response, Mr Ibietan said according to their survey, social media constituted less than 10 per cent in helping voters to decide who to vote for. He said although social media is critical but the study finds that the media operates in the context of certain mediating factors and influences. “Several factors are what decide the voting pattern of electorates,” he said.

11:38 a.m: The moderator, Mr Onumah, asked the panelists about the influence of social media in election and voting patterns.

11:35 a.m: Mr Dahiru, the public affairs analyst, congratulates the author saying the book is very rich and very resourceful to communication scholars. He said it came highly recommended and is a timely intervention.

11;32 a.m: Mr Adeniyi, the professor, said he enjoyed reading the book but he was more interested about the creativity of the author in the book. “What the book did was to situate the new world of cyber politics within the context of Nigeria,” he said.

11:30 a.m: Mr Ibietan, the author, said the book was written out of passion and hopes that history will be kind to him.

11:28 a.m: It’s time for the first panel discussion titled “The Cyber Context of Political Communication and the Implications for Democracy in Africa”. The panelists include the author Omoniyi Ibietan, Majeed Dahiru, a writer, public affairs analyst and CEO of Orascom properties; and Abiodun Adeniyi, a professor of Mass Communication and deputy dean, Postgraduate School, Baze University, Abuja.

Chido Onumah, the Coordinator of, the African Centre for Information and Media Literacy (AFRIMIL), is the moderator of the discussion.

11:25 a.m: He commended the author again saying he has not left the field of struggle. He ends his remarks and leaves the podium.

11:24 a.m: He said he has not read the book yet but thanked the author for writing such a masterpiece. He noted that aside from social media, there are dynamic platforms for communication and engagement.

11:21 a.m: Mr Abbas said the book should awaken the youth and the general public to go back to the reading culture.

11:18 a.m: The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, takes the podium. He is represented by Julius Ihonvbere, the Majority Leader of the House.

11:17 a.m: He noted that whatever anyone says, he suspects politicians believe that social media works. Whether it counts on the ballot is another matter – and of course, the subject of this book. He ends his review and leaves the podium.

11:16 a.m: He said in chapters one and four, for example, the author cites other studies which had touched on the subject, too. “What commends Cyber Politics, however, as we see in chapter three, is its laser-beam focus on the role of three pre-selected social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp – on voter behaviour especially in the election under reference,” he said.

11:14 a.m: Mr Ishiekwene said the book was, of course, not the first to venture into the theme of the 2015 elections, voter behaviour and social media in Nigeria.

11:12 a.m: He said the author raised issues that are specific and contemporary, interestingly with reference to the 2015 election. He recommends the book as a good read for the general public.

11:10 a.m: He said it also covers possible implications of cyber politics in future elections that will also be x-rayed as highlighted by the author.

11:07 a.m: Mr Ishiekwene said the book reflects on how cyber politics played out and shaped the last two general elections in Nigeria.

11: 06 a.m: The Editor-in-Chief of Leadership Newspapers, Azubuike Ishiekwene, takes the podium to review the book titled ‘Cyber Politics: Social Media, Social Demography and Voting Behaviour in Nigeria’.

11:05 a.m: He said it’s important to address this issue of fake news hands-on but this book has presented an empirical foundation for good journalism. He recommends the book to practitioners, academics, and the general public and salutes Premium Times for standing out in the courageous and accountable journalism it is known for.

Mr Nweke concludes his remarks and leaves the podium.

11:00 a.m: He noted that the ubiquitous nature of social media made it possible for free speech and freedom of expression across the country. But while this ubiquity is positive, social media allows fake news to disseminate unchecked.

10:59 a.m: He said the publication is timely and he hopes the book will provide societal transformation. Mr Nweke said events of the past year show that social media will continue to have an impact on our lives.

10:57 a.m: Mr Nweke said the book to be unveiled today is an uncommon body of work. He paid homage to the author.

10:55 a.m: The Chairman of the occasion and former Minister of Information and Communication, Mr Nweke, takes the podium to give his address. He welcomed everyone to today’s very important event.

10: 53 a.m: He said those who have interacted with the title have described it as both skilful in its rendition and ground-cutting in its intellectual approach. He ends his address and leaves the podium.

10:50 a.m: The Editor-in-Chief said the latest book being unveiled today, ‘Cyber Politics: Social Media, Social Demography, and Voting Behavior in Nigeria’ is a classic. He said the book uses Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election as the sounding board for analyses that offer great insights into the future of voting behaviour in Africa’s largest democracy.

10:46 a.m: He said Premium Times later took on the challenge of producing the Nigerian edition of The Sokoto Caliphate because the book touches on debates about Nigerian nationhood and constitutional review. After which, The Letterman: Inside the Secret Letters of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, was published.

10:43 a.m: He explained that each title in The Boko Haram Trilogy – Sects & Social Disorder, Creed & Grievance, and Overcoming Boko Haram – has been individually, and respectively, praised for providing a unique insight into Muslim-Muslim conflict, Muslim-Christian conflict, and the cross-border dimension to the insurgency in northern Nigeria.

10:40 a.m: He said each title published so far taps into critical national debates and brings fresh perspectives into subjects of nationwide concern. “From Quranic Schools in Northern Nigeria – which focused on the Almajirai problem – through the Boko Haram Trilogy to We Are All Biafrans, Premium Times Books has not shied away from the heavy-hitting topics dominating national conversations.”

10:38 a.m: Mr Mojeed said the organisation’s first book, ‘Naija No Dey Carry Last’ by the late distinguished Professor Pius Adesanmi, satisfied the three mission items and set the tone for future books.

10:35 a.m: He said four years into Premium Times’s pursuit of that vision, the organisation saw the need to provide other platforms for people to engage hence the addition of Premium Times (PT) Books to the corporate portfolio.

“Premium Times Books has three principal missions, namely: to expand the reading public in Nigeria, to make essential books easily available to the reading public, and to bring books about Nigeria published in Europe, America, and elsewhere home to Nigeria,” he said.

10:34 a.m: He said back then, the organisation recognised the importance of keeping citizens and friends of Nigeria well-informed so they could guard and reap the benefits of democracy.

10:32 a.m: Mr Mojeed said Premium Times newspaper started in 2011 with the vision of strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and advancing citizens’ socio-economic well-being and rights.

10:30 a.m: The Editor-in-chief of Premium Times, Mr Mojeed, takes the podium to give the welcome address.

10:27 a.m: The lead facilitator is Ohi Alegbe, a broadcast journalist and Public Relations Practitioner. Mr Alegbe welcomes the dignitaries to the event.

The dignitaries present include the Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed; Former Minister of Information and Communication and chairman of the occasion, Okeifufe Nweke 11; Editor-in-Chief of Leadership newspaper, Azubuike Ishiekwene; Chido Onumah, the coordinator, African Centre for Information and Media Literacy (AFRIMIL) amongst others.

10: 26 a.m: The event commences with the National Anthem.

10:25 a.m: All is set for the commencement of the event and the lead facilitator and assistant takes the podium and welcomes the guests to the event.

10:00 a.m: Its a beautiful Tuesday morning and we are live at the Communication and Digital Economy Complex, Mbora district, Abuja to provide update on the public presentation of the book written by Omoniyi Ibietan.

Although the event is scheduled to commence by 10:00 a.m., it will be starting late as some guests are yet to arrive.

