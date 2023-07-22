Mixed reactions have trailed the increase in fees across the Nigerian Federal Government Colleges (FGCs), otherwise known as unity schools.

Reports across many media platforms on Friday indicated that the fees payable by the fresh students of the more than 100 colleges had increased from the old rates of N45,000 to N100,000 – a more than 100 per cent increase.

The reports quoted a memo addressed to the principals of the colleges by the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) and signed by the Director, Senior Secondary Education, Binta Abdulkadir, But the government has neither confirmed nor denied the development.

The telephone line of the spokesman for the education ministry, Ben Goong, could not be reached. He did not reply to a message sent to him.

However, PREMIUM TIMES’ findings among some senior officials of the ministry and teachers of some of the colleges, who do not want to be quoted to avoid sanctions, confirmed the increase. But they denied the quoted amounts in the media.

Actual increment

According to the sources, the only charge that increased for the returning students is the boarding fee “from N15,000 to N30,000.”

For the new students, however, there is an additional payment of N25,000 for uniforms, which the sources confirmed was previously not part of the students’ payment schedule.

“The hostel fee of N15,000 is the only increase in the last five years or thereabouts,” one of the officials said.

Parents react

But in his reaction to the development, the former chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) at the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, Nurudeen Masopa, whose children are students at one of the colleges, he described the situation as a mixed bag.

He said the increase may be justified by the country’s economic situation but that the hardship being suffered by the people may make it difficult for the people to cope.

“Everyone knows what the market is saying but can the people’s pocket support the new increase. As a civil servant, my income hasn’t changed, yet the expenditure has continued to gallop. We must check it,” he said.

Another parent, whose child had just applied to the Federal Government Girls College, Ipetumodu, in Osun State, Bashirat Dawodu, said if the daughter eventually gains admission to the school this year, she may not have the capacity to pay the new fees.

“Where will I get the money? Even the old rates I had calculated well before I permitted her to apply, but with this, there is no way I can cope as a widow with two other children,” Mrs Dawodu said.

Across social media platforms, many Nigerians have criticised the President Bola Tinubu-led administration. Others said the increment predated the new administration.

Reasons for increment?

This newspaper learnt that the uniforms used to be handled by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) across many schools, a development it noted, caused crisis in some schools.

The official said widespread lack of uniformity and failure to follow prescribed styles in designing the uniforms forced the government to ask schools to handle them.

“However, due to non-uniformity in the uniforms of students and non-adherence to prescribed styles, the government reverted to the policy of schools handling it,” a source said.

Regarding the boarding fee, the source noted that the unity schools used to charge N15,000 as hostel fees but the rising prices of food items meant a demand for more resources.

“Each meal per student costs between N350 and N450. So we spend an average of N1,000 on each student every day for three months. Yet parents pay N15,000. So why should we continue to pretend that all is well? We need to face the painful reality and face the challenge of building a good future for our children,” the source said.

Payment schedule

A review of the payment schedules, however, showed that tuition remains free.

However, parents incur other sundry charges such as boarding fees (N30,000), medicals (N2,000), Website/e-Result/ICT (N3,000), Skool Media (N3,000), and extra lessons (N2,000).

Other charges are stationery (N1,000), vocational (N1,000), sports (N1,000), and clubs and societies (N1,000).\

Once a session, parents are also to pay for insurance, caution fees, textbooks and exercise books. Fresh students will also pay for ID-cards and uniforms.

The last known increment for the colleges was in 2016 when the fees were increased from N20,000 to about N45,000.

Two weeks ago, the education ministry announced the results of the entrance examination to the colleges taken by 69,829 pupils, saying admission for the colleges would be out soon.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

