Cagan Uctug, an official of Sabanci University, one of Turkey’s renowned schools, has said there has been a noticeable increase in the number of Nigerian students enrolling in universities in Turkey in recent years.

Mr Uctug, who spoke at an education fair recently held in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), cited what she described as the country’s welcoming culture and affordability as some of the reasons provided by the enrollees.

He said, “We have witnessed a growing influx of Nigerians to Turkey in recent years. I believe they view us as more welcoming and equally affordable. I must commend the Nigerian students in our schools; they have been excellent ambassadors of their country. We hope to see even more Nigerian students joining us in the future.”

Some students who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES at the fair expressed their preference for studying abroad rather than remaining in Nigeria.

Some also admitted fascination with Turkish universities, citing affordability.

The education fair was organised by a private organisation- Blue Stream Group.

Forex, not a clog

Meanwhile, Abdulkareem Ogirima, Managing Director of Blue Sream Group, said despite the prevailing surge in exchange rates within the country, some Nigerians remain resolute in their pursuit of tertiary education abroad.

He cited various reasons for the continued preference for education abroad, noting that Nigerians would always aspire to seek education abroad “if the existing structures and systems within the country are not adequately improved.”

Mr Ogirima also dispelled that pursuing education abroad signifies a lack of patriotism, saying it is a win-win situation for Nigeria, the students and the foreign countries.

He said: “It is a well-known fact that successful academia became successful because of their exposure and interactions with the global space. They did not achieve everything staying in Nigeria. They still go abroad for further engagements, including additional academic qualifications.

“For me, it will always be a win-win situation for the schools and the students. While they are studying abroad, they are the ones who will eventually return home to contribute to Nigeria’s development. Without better facilities, freedom from prolonged strikes, and various other factors, people will continue to choose foreign schools. It is now our responsibility to guide them appropriately.”

Addressing the issue of surging exchange rates, Mr Ogirima acknowledged the direction the country is currently heading, saying, unlike in the past, “when there was ambiguity in the foreign exchange market.”

He commended the government’s declaration of a free-floating foreign exchange market, describing it as a significant step towards addressing the issue.

Student loan policy

Mr Ogirima also commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for the newly introduced Student Loan Policy, which he described as a step in the right direction if properly implemented.

He said: “For us in Nigeria, I can only say we are just starting. I have read different perspectives from different media houses, and we know there are still some grey areas surrounding the policy. But at least we know now that the government is willing to have a student loan policy. The whole conceptualisation is not totally clear now but it is a step in the right direction in terms of wanting to assist our educational system.”

