For scheduling the Isese festival in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, an Osun priestess overstepped her boundaries, the emir of Ilorin, Sulu Gambari, has said in his reply to an open letter from Wole Soyinka.

Mr Soyinka had taken a swipe at the traditional ruler for preventing the priestess, Ajesikemi Olokun, from holding an Isese festival in the state.

The Nobel laureate said the emir’s action was an assault on civilised conduct.

The Osun devotee had reportedly released fliers announcing a three-day traditional event aimed at celebrating certain Yoruba deities. But her plan didn’t sit well with an Islamic group, Majlisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society.

Upon hearing the news of the festival, some members of the Muslim group stormed her residence to warn her not to hold the celebration.

Emir’s response

In a statement on Friday signed by his spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Arowona, the emir said the festival, if not cancelled, could have led to a crisis in the state.

“To set records straight, Professor Wole Soyinka tends to be economical with facts, forgetting that war is what nobody wants,” the statement reads.

“This is to prevent a crisis and not wait until it erupts because the cost of managing crises cannot be equated to the wisdom or courage required to prevent it.

“Such proactiveness is necessary in order to sustain peaceful co-existence in the society.

The emir said he was surprised by Mr Soyinka’s stance, adding that his position is “identical to someone who does not consider what might transpire if the programme was hosted.”

The traditional ruler stated that the priestess had lived “harmoniously” in the town for years “until she decided to go beyond her boundaries”.

“It may result in issues which could also lead to reprisal attacks by sympathisers or promoters of such belief (Isese festival) in other parts of the country.

“There are many non-indigenes in Kwara who are serving and retired, including business owners who have vowed to move their families to the state due to the peace and harmony enjoyed therein.

Group supports emir

The emir has received the support of a sociocultural group, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), on his position. It said the emir’s decision would “preserve the harmony of the community.”

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Nurudeen Ibrahim, and issued on Saturday, the group insisted that the position of the emir remains the view of the people of Ilorin Emirate, who are predominantly Muslims and peace-loving.

Aliyu Uthman, the group’s president, said an “attempt to celebrate isese or any other paganic festival is alien to the culture of Ilorin and could precipitate an unnecessary crisis.”

He added that the “diatribe reportedly authored by a Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and a few other commentators on the matter was unfortunate, incorrect and needless.”

“Freedom of worship, just like other liberty enshrined in the nation’s constitution, is not absolute, saying that only the ignorant would encourage an Imam to go to the Vatican with the aim of observing or leading the observance of Eid prayers or any other Islamic religious duty.”

