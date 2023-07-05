The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says there was a 53 per cent reduction in the total number of people killed in road traffic crashes during the 2023 Eid-El-Kabir when compared to the same period in 2022.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said on Wednesday in Abuja that the reduction followed intensive special patrol operations nationwide by the corps, held from 26 June to 1 July 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps also announced a 25 per cent reduction in the total number of Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) and a 43 per cent reduction in the number of those injured out of the 522 people involved in the crashes.

Mr Kazeem attributed the low figures to what he termed as “the corps’ rejigged operational tactics towards creating a safer motoring environment in Nigeria.”

“In the special patrol operation that lasted for six days, the Corps recorded a total of 88 RTCs as against 118 of the same period in 2022 representing 25 per cent reduction.

“In the same vein, a total of 38 people were killed, against 88 in the previous year representing 53 per cent decrease.

“Also, 211 people got injured in 2023 against 373 in 2022 representing 43 per cent decrease,” he said.

The official also said that the corps rescued a total of 273 victims without injuries in 2023, as against 347 in the same period in the year 2022.

Mr Kazeem said that a total of 4,116 traffic offenders were apprehended over 4,682 offences committed across 2,053 routes covered by the Corps.

“The huge record of reduction in road traffic crashes during the 2023 celebration period came as a result of improved and rejigged patrol operations, robust public enlightenment campaign.

“Also, the injection of more operational vehicles for enhanced visibility, prompt rescue services and enhanced stakeholder collaboration were also tools used to achieve this success.

“There was also wider coverage of the national road network due to the establishment of more FRSC commands, outposts, roadside clinics and Zebra points among others,” he said.

The FRSC official said that the positive changes were also due to an increase in public enlightenment, enforcement and traffic control, stakeholders’ cooperation and automation of the process of obtaining a driver’s licence.

Reacting to the report of the special patrol operations, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, expressed delight over the successes recorded and pledged that the Corps would sustain the tempo to enhance safety on all roads.

He urged the motoring public to be disciplined and practice safe road use culture, and cooperate with FRSC personnel and other traffic law enforcers on the highways.

Mr Biu called on the general public to always notify the FRSC in the event of any road emergency through the FRSC Traffic Radio station or 0700-CALL-FRSC (0700-22553772) and toll-free number 122.

(NAN)

