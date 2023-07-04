Julius Ihonvbere, the APC lawmaker representing Owan East/Owan West of Edo State, has emerged as the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives.

Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) also emerged as the minority leader of the House.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Tuesday.

Abdullahi Halims who represents Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro of Kogi State emerged the deputy House leader while Mr Aliyu Madaki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was named the deputy minority leader.

Other principal officers include Bello Kumo representing Akko federal constituency of Gombe as the chief whip; and Adewunmi Onanuga representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North federal constituency in Ogun State as the deputy chief whip.

Also, Ali Isa of PDP emerged as minority whip while George Ebizimawo of Labour Party (LP) emerged as deputy minority whip.

Details later

