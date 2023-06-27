Following the recent change of guard in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the new Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Hassan Abubakar, has approved the redeployment of 98 officers of air rank.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Ayodele Famuyiwa, an air commodore, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Famuyiwa said the new appointees include branch chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of Tri-Service Establishments and NAF institutions.

He said the newly reappointed senior officers comprised 52 AVMs and 46 Air Commodores among whom are the former Commandant Air Force War College (AWC), Abraham Adole, an air vice marshal, now the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP) at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

According to him, Nkem Aguiyi, an air vice marshal, takes over as the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation (CDTI) at the DHQ; and Ahmed Shinkafi, an air vice marshal, becomes the Chief of Defence Space Administration (CDSA).

“At the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF), former Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command (AOC GTC), AVM Sayo Olatunde, is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP); while AVM Ibikunle Daramola remains the Chief of Communications Information Systems (CCIS).

“AVM Pius Oahimire appointed the Chief of Aircraft Engineering (CAcE); while AVM Uchechi Nwagwu takes over as the Chief of Accounts and Budget (CAB).

“Others include former AOC Special Operations Command (SOC) Bauchi, AVM Abubakar Abdulkadir now the Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP), and AVM Dominic Danat now the Chief of Logistics (CLOG).

“AVM Ahmed Bakari becomes Air Secretary; AVM Michael Onyebashi as Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE); AVM Idi Sani as Chief of Administration (COA); AVM Anthony Ekpe retains his appointment as the Chief of Medical Services (CMS); while Air Cdre Friday Ogohi is now the Chief of Air Intelligence (CAI),HQ NAF,” he said.

Mr Famuyiwa said the newly appointed commandants include Adeniyi Amesinlola, an air vice marshal, who now heads the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (AFRC), Oshodi; Hassan Alhaji, an air vice marshal, takes charge of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, while Sani Rabe, an air vice marshal, heads the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna.

He added that Adebayo Kehinde, an air vice marshal, takes over command of the Air Force War College, Makurdi; while Esen Efanga, an air vice marshal, is Commandant Air Warfare Centre, Abuja.

“Also affected by the latest redeployments are AVM Francis Edosa appointed the AOC Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC), Makurdi; AVM Tajudeen Yusuf as AOC Mobility Command (AOC MC), Yenagoa; AVM Eneobong Effiom as AOC SOC, Bauchi; AVM Nnamdi Ananaba as AOC Air Training Command (AOC ATC), Kaduna; AVM Usman Abdullahi as AOC GTC, Enugu; and AVM Abubakar Abdullahi as AOC Logistics Command (AOC LC).

“In the same vein, AVM Kabir Umar is now the Group Managing Director, NAF Investments Limited Group of Companies; AVM Sunday Aneke as Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna; AVM Titus Dauda as the College Secretary, National Defence College (NDC).

“Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet has been reappointed Director of Public Relations and Information.

“The newly appointed senior officers are expected to assume office not later than Monday, July 3.”

(NAN)

