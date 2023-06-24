President Bola Tinubu has departed France for London, United Kingdom, for a private visit.

Presidential spokesperson Dele Alake disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said Mr Tinubu had concluded his official trip to Paris, France and was billed to return to Nigeria today (Saturday) but had to leave for London “for a short private visit.”

He said, “The president will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.”

Mr Tinubu departed Nigeria for Paris on Wednesday to attend the summit for New Global Financing Pact, which was held on Thursday and Friday. It was his first trip abroad after his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th leader on 29 May.

Read the full statement

STATE HOUSE PRESS STATEMENT

AFTER SUCCESSFUL PARIS OUTING, PRESIDENT TINUBU OFF TO LONDON ON PRIVATE VISIT

President Bola Tinubu on Friday concluded his official trip to Paris, France, during which he had an outstanding participation in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Aside his participation at the event where he represented Nigeria well, Mr Tinubu also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

The summit afforded the president the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.

Mr Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit.

The president will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Dele Alake

Special Adviser

Special Duties, Communications & Strategy

June 24, 2023

