The Naira on Friday closed on a negative note as it exchanged for N770.17 against the dollar at the investors’ and exporters’ window.

The naira depreciated by 0.66 per cent compared with N765.13, which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N759.13 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N801 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N770.17.

The naira sold for as low as 461.10 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

On Friday, 125.47 million dollars were traded at the official investors’ and exporters’ window.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

