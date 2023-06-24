The Naira on Friday closed on a negative note as it exchanged for N770.17 against the dollar at the investors’ and exporters’ window.
The naira depreciated by 0.66 per cent compared with N765.13, which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.
The open indicative rate closed at N759.13 to the dollar on Friday.
An exchange rate of N801 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N770.17.
The naira sold for as low as 461.10 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
On Friday, 125.47 million dollars were traded at the official investors’ and exporters’ window.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999