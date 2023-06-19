The police in Katsina State have killed five suspected terrorists, arrested one other and recovered 143 animals in Jibia and Batsari local government areas.

Abubakar Aliyu, the Public Relations Officer of the Katsina police, confirmed this to journalists in a statement on Sunday in Katsina.

He said that the team, in an intelligence-led operation, raided and cleared bandits’ camps in the two affected local governments.

Mr Aliyu added that the operation was conducted in collaboration with hunters and vigilantes.

“The operation was led by the Command’s Officer in Charge of Anti-kidnapping Unit and that of Special Investigations Bureau (SIB).

“The team succeeded in dislodging several notorious bandits’ camps at Marake, Garin Yara and Garin Labo villages, all in Batsari local government.

“The team also dislodged another camp of one Audu Lankai, a notorious bandits’ leader terrorizing Jibia and its environs,” he said.

According to him, during the operation, one Abubakar Idris, 18, a suspected bandit, was arrested, while five others were killed.

He further revealed that 38 cows, 40 sheep and 65 goats were recovered at the terrorists’ camps.

Mr Aliyu said that the police are still scanning the scene for possible arrest of other members of the camp or recovery of more of their corpses.

He said the police commissioner is calling on residents of the state to continue to assist security agencies with vital information in a bid to curb criminal activities in the state.

(NAN)

