After a 30-year hiatus, one of the most extended Nollywood drama series, ‘Ripples’, is set to return as it premieres on Africa Magic on 21st June.

The longtime soap opera by Zeb Ejiro premiered on NTA in 1988, while the last episode aired in 1993.

It was one of the most popular TV shows of the 90s and aired for five years.

However, the sequel, titled “Ripples (The New Generation), still centres around the lives of the Dehinde-Phillips’ and their associates.

The new series will give room to a new generation of cast members, taking on the role of the children and grandchildren of the beloved characters from the show’s first generation.

Tope Olowoniyan will take her lead role as Doris Dehinde-Philips, accompanied by Daniel Abua, Vine Olugu, and Ian Wordi, who play Elo Dehinde-Phillips, Alex, and Inspector Richard, respectively.

However, older characters like Alex Usifo, Barbara Soky, Emeka Ossai, and Keppy Ekpeyong-Bassey will return to their roles as Talab Abass, Daphne Wellington-Cole, Wale Okoya, and Admiral (formerly Captain) Hassan, respectively.

Debby Felix, Lexan Peters, Francis Onwochei, and Mena Sodje will join them as the new generation.

Pre-Screening Event

Before the official premiere date, a pre-screening event gave an exclusive experience to members of the Africa Magic team, the casts and other guests.

Hosted by On-Air Personality Ifunanya Igwe, the event had notable guests like Fred Amata, Shola Fosudo, Patrick Doyle, and Zik Zulu present.

It was a night of nostalgia, emotional speeches, and great entertainment as Africa Magic unveiled its Ripples sequel, Ripples: New Generation, at a watch party.

The event was held on Friday at the Filmhouse Cinema, Victoria Island. It gave a snippet into the first and second episodes, highlighting what the series hopes to bring to the Nigerian screens.

At the end of the screening, many viewers’ anticipation seemed to increase, with some expressing how they love the suspense that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

For others, it was a combination of the characters who brought their A-game to give life to the story more uniquely and excitingly. The suspense elements employed also made it worth watching.

The mastermind behind the series and its success, Zeb Ejiro, who shares the role of writer and director, narrated how the show started in 1988.

The prolific Nollywood filmmaker said tv stations allocated ‘Friday’ airtime when it started showing.

He noted that at the time, people rarely watched television on the said day, but they were able to pull off to achieve their success.

Ejiro told PREMIUM TIMES that bringing back the show was a way to create the nostalgic magic they made years ago.

He said, “It’s 30 years ago that we created Ripples with the first generation. They gave us a terrible day, which was Friday at 7:30 p.m. People didn’t watch television then, but we made the show so powerful that people would keep dates to watch it.

“We just told ourselves that 30 years after, we can still create that magic. We want a situation where no matter what or how busy you are, you must find time for Ripples this time around. We will do it so that you can’t do without it.”

The movie legend further appreciated his partners, Africa Magic, for working with him to ensure the success of the series.

“Today, we have created history. This is the first time a soap opera or TV Series shot 30 years ago is returning. It has never been done. You see these guys in Africa Magic; they know what they want. Africa Magic, thank you so much.”

Meanwhile, giving a vote of thanks, the Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola, commended the sequel and their confidence in working with Zeb Ejiro as partners.

Remarks

Sharing his thoughts on the rebirth, one of the old cast, Patrick Doyle, described it as “the most exciting soap opera in Nigeria.”

The actor expressed his excitement to see the show return to the screen after 30 years, noting that the sophistication now compared to when it started makes it even better.

He said, “It is probably the most exciting soap opera on Nigeria TV because people rush home every week to catch an episode of Ripples.

“Coming back to Africa Magic Showcase, and I expect it to be even better because the equipment is better, the minds are even better, and it just goes to tell you that this new generation would take Ripples from 2.0 to 7.0. Watch out for it.”

Another cast member, Zik Zulu, noted that at first glance, he already knew the rebirth would be a creative adventure worth exploring.

Commending Ejiro, he said, “He told me about the possibility of a new Ripples. When I saw the proposal, I knew it was something different and a creative adventure. He has inspired many of us, and we are very emotional about it. So. I wanted to be sure that the idea was right.”

Barbara Soky, one of the pioneer cast, expressed how blessed she was to be part of the series 30 years after it aired.

“We are the first generation. We started it in 1988 and ended it in 1992. There about. Five years. Coming back after all these years, it’s awesome.”

Out with the old, in with the new

After the death of a former matriarch, Leslie Dehinde-Philips, Doris, a remarkable young woman and her granddaughter, finds herself on the edge of inheriting the Dehinde-Phillips fortune and a staggering 75 per cent share of DP Oil.

However, overwhelmed by the need to become the Chief Executive Officer, Doris raves beyond the perfect life to be herself and elope with her lover.

Unfortunately, her dreams of freedom end when a dramatic protest against DP Oil, led by the elders of a Niger Delta Community, erupts.

In an attempt to escape from the situation and pursue her desires, Doris unknowingly falls into the clutches of her uncle. This ruthless company executive had always harboured a desperate aspiration to become CEO.

Will she realise her uncle’s hidden agenda or other people trying to exploit her gullible nature?

The series will focus on the daunting challenges of oil spillage and the environmental consequences, the battle for freedom, and the need to succeed against all odds. It features a diverse cast of actors.

The series will have 13 episodes that will start airing on 21 June at 9 p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151).

