Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, on Friday, hinted at how some people had schemed to tilt the country towards having an interim government before the elections on 25th February 2023.

Mr Soyinka, who asserted during the interactive session of his book launch titled “The Putin Files: Excursions Around The Ideology Of Pain” in Lagos, noted that those who were in support were only being manipulated.

The 88-year-old author said, “Some people had schemed to tilt the country towards having an interim government. That tendency had been apparent even before the election’’.

Although Soyinka did not reveal the identity of the persons he claimed were behind the scheme, he wanted the interim government; some believed he was undeniably referring to ‘Obidients’ as Peter Obi’s supporters are called.

In February 2023, Soyinka, in an interview with Channels Television, had allegedly said that if Obi lost the presidential election, it would be his followers who caused it. However, reacting to the literary icon’s statement, the Obidients lashed out at him on social media, particularly Twitter.

The Nobel laureate emphasised that as an elder statesman, he would not keep shut about issues of national interest, especially when it is on the grounds of “false truth”.

He said, “So some of those who thought they were being radical, they were being ‘mumu’, and playing the script of others. They thought they were tough, bold and original.

“You just don’t say it’s who shouts the loudest. If you want to come out based on truth, then no problem. I’ll reverse, but you want to call out people based on the unprovable, even as some people will counter with their strict monologue. I will not stand by it or keep silent. Impossible. Especially as I am more knowledgeable about these things than many people, even though they don’t admit it.”

EndSars Movement

While responding to a question by a poet, Ogaga Ifowodo, as regards fascism, the literary icon said the 2020 #EndSars protest was driven by truth and, as such, was the most successful.

Fascism is when a government ruled by a dictator organises a society, and people are not allowed to disagree with the government.

The professor narrated how he supported the movement to the point of addressing some protesters when he was leaving Lagos for Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during the protest.

Once again, he carefully avoided mentioning the identity of the particular movement, which he claimed was not driven by truth.

The author from Ogun State highlighted the #EndSars Protest’s genuine pursuit of truth against the supposed designed manipulations of the unidentified movement. He noted they were trying to mobilise the youths to defend a lie.

“EndSars is one of the most successful movements. It is authentic. It was the expression of people. It is organised. Most importantly, it was based on truth.”

According to the Nobel laureate, those looking for a fascistic movement should consider the EndSars Movement because it is real and an expression of fascism.

He said, “When I saw the crowd, I came down and addressed them. It reminded me of the Anti-Abacha moment. When I would stand in the median and address the crowd, but in this case, some people wanted to call people out in a dispute based on possible false truth.”

However, he welcomed their criticisms, aware that his statements might trigger the unidentified group he was referring to and would react against him on social media.

Also, he stated that he is anticipating their online insults and reactions, described as their ‘dictionary of abuses’. But he would be ready to face them.

He said, “They can go back to the internet, open their dictionary of abuses and start all over again; I will come back and tell them that you are ‘mumu’ (foolish). You were not playing your script,” he said.

“If you are knowledgeable and read books, you should be able to put two and two together to ask questions even before this election starts. Is this what and what was going on then, and then you discuss and form your conclusions?’’

‘Putin Files’

Soyinka’s latest work is two years after his tenth entry for his popular intervention series, Trumpism in Academe: The Example of Caroline Davis and Spahring Partners in 2021.

In the ‘Putin Files’, the eleventh entry, the literary legend takes on the still unfolding and increasingly brutal war in Ukraine.

The author, who released his most recent novel ‘Chronicles of the happiest people on Earth’ after 48 years, shares his opinions on Putin’s approach to the war and possible lessons and resolutions, which the African continent can draw from for posterity.

His blurb questions why Putin has overtaken others to be the most deserving. Why Africa should be concerned to learn about Putin and his business.

It reads, “Why Putin? Why has he overtaken others as the most deserving, today, of my deadly daggered? Why should Africa, or any entity related to their continent, poke her nose in Putin’s business? Of course, that is assuming that the ongoing human catastrophe in Ukraine is strictly Putin’s business, to begin with?”

Meanwhile, raising a suggestion, a Political Economist, Kingsley Moghalu, who was also an aspirant during the 2023 presidential election, said the subject of the Ukraine war deserved a much more global audience to have the discourse.

He noted that it was an eyesore to see people’s ignorance regarding the war in Ukraine and Africans’ position on it.

He further requested that it is essential that Mr Soyinka take it up because it would be picked up globally.

However, in response, the Nobel laureate said he should be counted out but acknowledged that the idea was good.

He said, “I agree with taking it to global space, but include me out. Wherever you are, you can talk about it. People need to read. We talk about democracy, but can you take democracy and put it in a pot to cook and feed people? So, there should be a global platform.”

Organisers and guests

The author’s book launch was organised by Bookcraft Africa, the publisher of his Intervention series since 2004.

The launch held at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, and via Zoom featured book readings by Soyinka, including audience members. The session also allowed guests to engage with Soyinka on the book’s subject.

Also, there was a conversation between the Nobel laureate and a professor of political science, Anthony Kila. The section had Kila ask the author questions, which he responded to as they shared their opinions.

During the session, the audience and guests also got the opportunity to ask their questions on the subject of the book and outside it.

The event, which was more of an intimate gathering of poets, authors and fans, had the likes of Lola Shoneyin, Omoyele Sowore, Kingsley Moghalu, Anthony Kila, and Ogaga Ifowodo, among others.

