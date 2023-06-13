Benjamin Kalu, a member from Abia State, has been elected the deputy speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.
Mr Kalu was nominated by Jimi Benson, a member representing Ikorodu federal constituency of Lagos State and seconded by Khadijat Abba-Ibrahim, a representing Damaturu Federal Constituency of Yobe State.
Mr Kalu, a second-term member of the House, was elected unopposed as there was no other nomination.
He succeeds Idris Wase, who was a speakership aspirant.
Mr Kalu is the 8th deputy speaker of the House Assembly since 1999.
