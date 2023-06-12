The consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the senate presidency, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, held a closed-door meeting with Orji Kalu and Osita Izunaso, who are also aspiring for the position.

The meeting is coming a few hours before the election for the presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly, holding on Tuesday.

Although details of the meeting were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, sources within Mr Akpabio’s camp said the two aspirants had agreed to withdraw from the race and pledged their support for the former Akwa Ibom governor.

Messrs Kalu and Izunaso are from Abia and Imo States in the South-east region. They are members of the APC as Mr Akpabio.

They had accused President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the party of being unfair to them for endorsing Mr Akpabio and a senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, for senate president and deputy senate president without consultations with them and other aspirants.

The two aspirants, alongside the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, have refused to withdraw from the race despite intervention from different quarters within the APC.

Messrs Kalu and Izunaso are yet to make any statement on the meeting they held with Mr Akpabio on the senate leadership election.

Tinubu hosts Lawan, Akpabio in Aso Rock

Meanwhile, Mr Tinubu also held a separate closed-doors meeting with the outgoing Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Mr Akpabio at the Presidential Villa today.

There are speculations that Mr Lawan is against the emergence of Mr Akpabio as senate president on the allegation that he (Lawan) wanted the position to be zoned to the North.

But sources said that at the meeting with Mr Tinubu, the outgoing senate president pledged to mobilise support for Mr Akpabio for the election.

Mr Akpabio, accompanied by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, had earlier in the day met Mr Tinubu to discuss the election.

Stepped down

Also, Sani Musa, who is contesting for the position of deputy senate president, was said to have withdrawn from the race and endorsed Mr Jibrin.

The Director-General of Akpabio Campaign Council, Ali Ndume, disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Monday evening.

Mr Musa, the APC senator for Niger East, has not publicly stated his alleged withdrawal from the race.

Mr Ndume also said all senators-elect from South-east and South-south had pledged to vote for Mr Akpabio.

He said the senators-elect from the two regions made the pledge at a meeting with Mr Akpabio on Monday at Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

