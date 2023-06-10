Vice President Kashim Shettima has advised senators-elect not to accept bribes from any of the aspirants contesting for the position of senate president before voting on Tuesday.

Mr Shettima advised in his remarks at the valedictory session to mark the end of the ninth Senate on Saturday.

The 109-member 10th Senate will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

Of the four aspirants contesting for the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, is the only aspirant enjoying the support of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) is also enjoying their support for the deputy senate president.

Other senate president aspirants, Abdul’aziz Yari, Orji Kalu and Osita Izunaso have been advised to withdraw from the race and endorsed the president’s choice, but they all refused on the ground that their party, APC and the president are unfair to other geopolitical zones in the sharing formula of the National Assembly leadership positions.

The aggrieved aspirants were reportedly allying to run against Messrs Akpabio and Jibrin.

Meanwhile, there have been allegations that some aspirants are luring the senators-elect with cash and other incentives to vote in favour of them.

The composition of the next senate shows that the APC has 59 members, while the six opposition parties have altogether 50 members.

Mr Shettima, while speaking at the valedictory session, condemned the gesture, urging the senators-elect to vote wisely for the country’s progress.

“The stability of this nation is greater than the stability of your pocket. Let us vote wisely for the progress of our country.”

The vice president also urged the outgoing Senators to continue striving for the country’s development.

“In the past four years, the debates, our differences and even our setbacks have been for the good of this nation.

“Whatever position you pursue after today, you should always remember that there’s an end to the road. The 9th Senate is a testament. As we bid farewell, let us remember that our journey has just begun,” he said.

Mr Shettima extended appreciation to his colleagues at the ninth senate for the support they offered him during the electioneering period.

“We may no longer occupy the same chamber, but we will forever share the same experience,” he said.

The vice president was a member of the outgoing senate representing Borno Central until 29 May, when he was inaugurated as the nation’s number two citizen.

