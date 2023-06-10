Vice President Kashim Shettima and First Lady of Nigeria Remi Tinubu, have arrived at the National Assembly to partake in the valedictory session of the Senate.
Mr Shettima represents Borno Central, while Mrs Tinubu represents Lagos Central in the outgoing ninth Senate.
While Mr Shettima was elected into the Senate for the first time in 2019, after his tenure as Borno State governor, Mrs Tinubu is a three-term senator.
This is the first time the duo will be coming to the upper legislative chamber since Mr Tinubu assumed office as president of the country on 29 May, the same day Mr Shettima and Mrs Tinubu assumed their new roles.
Other Senators who are members of the outgoing Senate have also arrived at the Senate gallery where the valedictory session is taking place.
The outgoing Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, is presenting certificates to his members.
The ninth Senate was inaugurated on 11 June, 2019 for a four-year tenure.
Details later…
