Folashodun Shonubi, the Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), has been directed by President Bola Tinubu to oversee the affairs of the apex bank.

The Nigerian government made this known in a statement by Willie Bassey, Director of Information at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The development comes after the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as CBN governor due to an ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the economy’s financial sector.

Profile

According to details of his profile on the CBN website, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Shonubi has been the bank’s Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) since 17 October, 2018.

The new apex bank’s acting governor holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Lagos. He also holds another Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the same institution.

He is described as a resourceful banker with over 30 years of professional experience.

Before he was appointed Deputy Governor in the Central Bank of Nigeria, he was the Managing Director/CEO of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System PLC from 2012 to 2018.

Before that period, Mr Shonubi was Executive Director, Information Technology and Operations at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. He was also a member of the Board of Union Homes and Director, Information Technology and Corporate Services at Renaissance Securities Nigeria Limited, with responsibility for the Group’s IT infrastructure in Africa

Between 1999 and 2007, he worked at MBC International as Deputy General Manager and supervised their IT operational platforms. Earlier, he served in First City Monument Bank Limited as Vice President and Ecobank Nigeria Limited as Executive Director.

Mr Shonubi also had a stint with Citibank Nigeria Limited as its Head, Treasury Operations (1990-1993).

He has served on several sub-committees of the Bankers’Committee, including the Ethics and Professionalism sub-committees.

