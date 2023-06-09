Zamfara State Government has said it recovered 40 vehicles from the residences of the immediate former governor of the state, Bello Matawalle.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the police operatives surrounded the two residences in Gusau, the state capital and Mr Matawalle’s hometown, Maradun, early Friday morning.

The Zamfara governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala – Idris, in a statement Friday evening, said the state government notified Mr Matawalle to return all state government vehicles in his possession within five days, but he refused.

He said police authorities in the state acted on a court order and a search warrant obtained for the operation.

“Recall that the Zamfara State Government communicated officially to former Governor Bello Matawalle and his Deputy to return all the missing vehicles within five working days. We also lodged an official complaint with the Police on overriding public interest in wasteful looting of valuables, including official vehicles.

“Consequently, the Police sought a search warrant which was duly given by the court and hence raided Matawalle’s residences in Gusau and Maradun areas and another unidentified hideout. Over 40 vehicles were recovered, including three bulletproof vehicles and eight SUVs,” he said.

APC kicks

In an earlier statement, however, the All Progressives Congress (APC), through its spokesperson, Yusuf Idris – Gusau, faulted the invasion of Mr Matawalle’s residences.

It said the invasion was unlawful and a barbaric and brutal trespass by the Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal.

“The unlawful invasion is a gross violation of the sacred provisions of sections 34, 35, 37, 41, 42 and 43 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“What exactly might have warranted the invasion still remains a mystery to the good people of Zamfara state. If the government thinks it has any case against the former Governor, why not charge him to court instead of resorting to such barbaric and uncivilised means?

“To say the least, the action, which is said to have been directed by Governor of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal, is archaic, barbaric, brutal, unacceptable and an illegal trespass on the former governor’s property in Gusau and his home town Maradun,” Mr Idris – Gusau said.

The statement added that the governor or security agency has no right to invade any person’s residence without notice or warrant.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, did not respond to SMS and calls sent to him on the issue for several hours.

Messrs Lawal and Matawalle are sworn political rivals, but their rivalry aggravated when Mr Lawal defeated Mr Matawalle, who was seeking a second term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

