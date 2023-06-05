President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with three former governors at the presidential villa in Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The former governors are Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State.

Details of the meeting were still sketchy when filing this report, but sources within the villa confirmed that the meeting was in progress.

The meeting may be connected to the leadership crisis of the 10th National Assembly.

Mr Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), are pushing the candidacy of Mr Akpabio as senate president and the senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, as deputy senate president.

They are also backing Tajudeen Abas from Kaduna State as Speaker and Ben Kalu, from Abia State, as deputy speaker.

But other aspirants have rejected the nominations because the party was unfair to other zones.

The aggrieved aspirants have also threatened to ally against the party’s choices as one of the ways to frustrate the nominations of the aspirants endorsed by the leadership of the APC and President Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu met with Mr Wike, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Delta State governor, James Ibori, at the Presidential Villa last week. The trio are members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Details later….

