Rampaging terrorists have killed 24 residents of two communities in Maradun area of Zamfara State in two separate but related attacks Saturday afternoon.

The affected communities are Janbako and Sikida. Three people were killed in Sikida while 21 people, mostly vigilante members, were killed in Janbako.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the terorrists were from the forest linking Maradun, Bakura, Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi areas, all in the state.

A local source in Janbako village, who asked not to named for fear of being targeted by the terrorists told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists attacked Sikida village early Saturday morning, killing and looting.

“Before entering the community, they (terrorists) saw three residents of Sikida in their farms and shot them. It was when the sounds of gunshots reached the community that the residents started fleeing,” he said.

The source said members of the vigilante group in the Janbako community mobilised and headed for Sikida to help fight off the terrorists.

“You know the two communities are not far from each other, so whenever there is a terrorists’ attack, our vigilante members go out to help others. But today, our people suffered greatly as 21 of our people were killed. While they were on their way to the village the terrorist ambushed them. They shot and killed 21 of them. Several other sustained injuries,” he said.

He said as of 07:07 p.m., the corpse of those killed were still being gathered in Janbako for burial.

When contacted, the Zamfara State police command spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the killings but did not give further details.

He said the number of those killed has not been ascertained.

“The number of victims (is) yet to be ascertained. Further, development will be communicated,” he said, in an SMS.

Zamfara State, like many other North-western states have suffered terroritsts’ attacks leading to the death and displacement of hundreds of others.

