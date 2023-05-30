Vice President Kashim Shettima has assumed duties at the Office of the Vice President, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Shettima was received at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday by members of staff of the Office of the Vice President and had a brief interaction with the staffers.

President Bola Tinubu and Mr Shettima were sworn-in on Monday at the Eagle Square, Abuja, by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Olukayode Ariwoola.

Shortly after taking his seat at the office, Mr Shettima fielded questions from State House correspondents.

He said that the new administration was committed to turning around the fortunes of Nigeria and solicited the maximum support of the citizens.

“To paraphrase the late John Kennedy, to whom much is given, much is expected; I believe this generation of Nigerians has a rendezvous with destiny.

“And my principal, Bola Tinubu, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is poised to redefine the meaning and concept of modern governance.

“I want to assure Nigerians that he is going to provide the leadership and we will rally round him and give him our unequivocal support and loyalty to see the realisation of the Nigerian dream.

“A Nigeria where every black man in the world shall be proud of; this is the greatest black nation on earth; power to me is a humbling experience; it is all about how to make life better for the common man.’’

Mr Shettima assured that Mr Tinubu, would take Nigeria to high pedestal as he had the skillset, temperament, disposition, purity of mind and commitment to give service to the nation.

On fuel subsidy, he said that the president had already made pronouncement on the issue.

“The truth of the matter is that we either get rid of fuel subsidy or fuel subsidy gets rid of the Nigerian nation.

“And we know the consequences of unveiling a masquerade; we will face fierce opposition from those benefitting from the oil scam, fuel subsidy scam but where there is will, there is a way.

“Be rest assured that our president is a man of strong will and conviction; in the fullness of time, you will come to appreciate his noble intentions for the nation.

“The issue of fuel subsidy is going to be pointedly addressed; the earlier we do so, the better.’’

On multiple exchange rates, he said there was need to collapse it into one.

He said that the new administration would soon unveil its agenda.

“The president is going to unveil his agenda because as I have always said, there can never be two captains on the same ship.

“He is the President and Commander-in-Chief on the Armed Forces; as the vice president, your relevance is directly proportional to your level of loyalty to your principal.

“This is a gentleman that I have known for over a decade; that I have interacted closely with; be rest assured that we are going to work harmoniously as a team, as a family for the greater good of our nation,’’ he said.

He commiserated with Daar Communications over the death of its founder, Raymond Dokpesi, who he described as a good friend and good man.

(NAN)

