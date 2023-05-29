Bola Tinubu has been sworn in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Kashim Shettima was also sworn in as the Vice President of Nigeria.

Their oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, at Eagle Square in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on 1 March, declared Mr Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the 25 February presidential election. He defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election after polling 8,794,726 votes. He also scored over 25 per cent of the votes in over 25 states.

