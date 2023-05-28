President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief that his administration could not ensure freedom for Nigerians kidnapped by armed groups.

Mr Buhari stated this in his farewell address to Nigerians on Sunday.

“Up-till now, I still grieve for our children still in captivity, mourn with parents, friends and relatives of all those that lost loved ones in the days of the senseless brigandage and carnage,” the Nigerian leader said.

Among the Nigerians still held by their abductors are scores of Chibok girls who Boko Haram kidnapped about a year before Mr Buhari assumed office.

“For all those under unlawful captivity, our Security Agencies are working round the clock to secure their release unharmed,” Mr Buhari said.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

