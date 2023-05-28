President Muhammadu Buhari has apologised for some economic policies of his administration that caused suffering to Nigerians.
Mr Buhari gave the apology in a farewell speech delivered Sunday morning but said the policies were taken for the overall good of Nigeria.
“In the course of revamping the economy, we made some difficult choices, most of which yielded the desired results. Some of the measures led to temporary pain and suffering for which I sincerely apologised to my fellow countrymen, but the measures were taken for the over-all good of the country,” he said.
Details later…
