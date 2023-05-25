An letter circulating on the social media indicates that the Katsina State government has approved N80 million to compensate two popular musicians who had their houses attacked and destroyed by political thugs during the just concluded electioneering period.

The musicians, Dauda Adamu, popularly known as Rarara and Yusuf Funtua known as Baban Chinedu, were two of the most popular pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) musicians in northern Nigeria.

Mr Adamu’s house and office were set ablaze by political miscreants suspected to be loyal to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano, after the governorship election in the state.

Mr Adamu, who is from Katsina State but lives in Kano State, was allegedly targeted for his scathing songs against a national leader of the NNPP and its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the governor-elect of Kano State, Abba Kabir.

Vehicles and other belongings of the musician were also vandalised during the attack.

Similarly, Mr Funtua’s studio and his restaurant in Kano were also vandalised.

“After the winner of Kano State gubernatorial election was declared last Monday, I received a call in the morning that some people stormed, attacked and looted places where I have properties including my studio, and injured some of our boys. I also received information that some unidentified thugs set the house of a good friend of mine who is a renowned political singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, on fire and that his Zoo Road office was attacked. My proposed restaurant was also vandalized by these unknown thugs,” he told the Daily trust newspaper.

“I am directed to convey approval for the release of N80,000,000 Naira only to the accountant-general payable to secretary government of the State, governor’s being KTSG (Katsina State Government) assistance to Alh Adamu Abdullahi Rarara and Baban Chinedu to secure alternative accomodations for their families in the aftermath of itax by political miscreants by political miscreants on Monday 20 March 2023 in Kano as follows. Alh Dauda Adamu Abdullahi Rarara N50,000,000. Baban Chinedu N30,000,000. The vote of charge is 022000700100/22040109,” the letter read in part.

The letter was signed by an official of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Saminu Muhd – K/Soli and addressed to the accountant-general of the state.

Other government officials that were copied in the letter include the Secretary Government of the State, Commissioner of Finance, Auditor General, Director, Main Account among others.

When reached for comment,, the Director General Media and New Nedia to the governor, Al – Amin Isa, asked for time to investigate the authenticity of the letter.

“I don’t know honestly speaking. I will have to do my own investigation to find out,” he said in a message.

However, A source at the Ministry of Finance, who asked not to be named because he did not have the permission to speak with the media, confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

“First, it’s true that we received this letter as you asked, but I don’t think it should be an issue because the musicians are all from Katsina state,” the official, who works at the Accountant General section of the Ministry of Finance said.

