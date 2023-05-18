The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will be conferred with the highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on 25 May ahead of his 29 May inauguration.
Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima will also get the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) honour on the same day.
This was contained in the schedule of activities for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration released by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.
Mr Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, released the schedule at a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.
It is the norm in Nigeria for the outgoing president to confer the GCFR honour on the incoming president.
A recent exception was in 2010 when the Council of State had to confer the GCFR title on Goodluck Jonathan due to the circumstances of his emergence. Mr Jonathan emerged after the death of Umar Yar’Adua.
According to Mr Mustapha, the activities will commence with a dinner in honour of the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari on 23 May.
Full Schedule
Tuesday 23rd May, 2023
Regimental Dinner in honour of the Commander in Chief
Armed Forces Officers Mess @ 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 24th May 2023
Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting
Council Chambers, Presidential Villa
Thursday, 25th May, 2023
Investiture of the President-Elect and Vice-President-Elect with the National Honors of
Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) respectively and Handover of Transition Documents State House Conference Centre @ 10:00am
(Guests to be seated by 9:00am)
Friday 26th May, 2023
Public Lecture and Jumaat Prayer
National Mosque @ 10:00am & 1:30 pm
Saturday 27th May, 2023
Inauguration Lecture on the topic: Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development by His Excellency, Uhuru M. Kenyatta, former President of Kenya International Conference Centre, @ 10:00am
(Guests to be seated by 9:00am)
Saturday 27th May, 2023
Children’s Day Program
(i). Parade; and
(ii). Children’s Party
(i). Old Parade Ground @ 10:00am
(ii). State House Conference Centre @ 2:00pm
Sunday, 28th May, 2023
Inter-denominational Church Service
National Christian Centre @ 10:00 a.m.
(Congregation to be seated by 9:00am)
Sunday, 28th May, 2023
Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night
State House Conference Centre @7:00PM
(Guests to be seated by 6:00 pm)
Monday, 29th May, 2023
Inauguration Parade/Swearing-In
Eagle Square, CBD @ 10:00 a.m.
All Guests to be seated by 8:30 a.m.
Monday, 29th May, 2023
Post Inauguration Luncheon
State House Banquet Hall @ 1:30 pm (Strictly for Mr President with brother Presidents, Heads of Government and his invited guests).
