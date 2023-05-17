A member of the House of Representatives, Solomon Maren, says over 100 persons have been killed by terrorists in Plateau State within the last 48 hours.

Mr Maren, who represents Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency in the North-central state, said this at a press conference at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the killings happened in his constituency during attacks at different times on villages in the area.

The lawmaker said the attackers also burnt houses, farms and stored agricultural inputs, adding that the latest attacks took the death toll to 200 in the past four months.

Mr Maren expressed dissatisfaction with the effort of the federal government in providing security for the people of the state. He said the miliary has not been well-equipped to battle the terrorists.

“I find it expedient at this time to intimate the world on the unfortunate happenings in my constituency, Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency of Plateau state,. In the last two days, over 100 persons, most of them women and children, have been massacred and butchered in cold blood by terrorists during an overnight unprovoked attack and their houses burnt down, including foodstuff, food barns and seedlings.

“These killings are one among many in the constituency, where over 200 persons have been killed in the last four months before this one.

“Government may claim to be doing its best but its best is not good enough, since it is not able to stop the killings in years. However, I commend the few gallant officers working without sufficient arms, yet gave themselves to save lives,” he said.

Mr Maken also flayed President Muhammadu Buhari for not condemning the dastardly acts perpetrated by the terrorists.

To provide reprieve for the victims, Mr Maren urged relevant government agencies to provide relief material for the people.

“The responsibility lies in the president to first condemn the dastardly act, which we expect him to do so and immediately go ahead to protect lives and properties which is the primary responsibility of the government.

“Therefore, I urge the president to order the security agencies to move into the area with immediate effect to curb the killings as well as the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and other well-spirited organizations to also move in with relief materials for the wounded survivors of the dastard attack.

“While urging for support across boards, I condemn the attack in its entirety and call for calm and no one should take the law into their hands.

“I commiserate with the government and people of plateau state, the Miskhakam Mwagavul, the Governor-Elect of Plateau State and indeed the Chairman of Mangu LGA on the attack and pray for the repose of the souls of those killed,” he said.

Mr Buhari, who campaigned in 2015 on tackling insecurity, is set to leave office after eight years as president. However, the security situation has not improved under his watch.

