A magistrate court in Yaba has remanded Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti, in police custody for 48 hours for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The court also granted Mr Kuti a ‘suspended’ bail that will come to effect after the remand.

The Grammy-nominated saxophonist had on Monday surrendered himself to the police in Lagos after a video surfaced showing him assaulting a police officer.

He was arraigned in court on Tuesday for assaulting a police officer, an offence contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

Remand

According to the Punch newspaper, the 40-year-old singer was remanded for 48 hours to allow the police conclude their investigation.

Earlier, the prosecution led by S. A Adebese and Morufu Animashaun had prayed the court to remand the defendant for 21 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

But the defendant’s lawyer, Femi Falana, prayed the court not to remand his client, stating that they were not aware of the remand application.

The magistrate after listening to both parties ruled that she would not rely on police investigation hence she remanded the defendant for 48 hours in police custody.

“Court has decided to override any public opinion and pass the judgement of the court,” she ruled.

“Following the remand application presented before the court, I am advising that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Directorate of public prosecutions within 72 hours.

“The defendant is hereby remanded for 48 hours in police custody to allow the police to conclude their investigation.”

Bail

The singer was also granted bail in the sum of one million Naira “with two responsible sureties, a three years tax payment receipt that is verifiable; one of the sureties must have a landed property within the court jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the case till 23 May for mention.

