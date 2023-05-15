At least, 20 people have been killed after fighting broke out on Sunday between Wurkunawa and Karimjo ethnic groups in the Karim Lamido Local Government of Taraba State, according to a BBC Hausa report.

The fight followed the installation of a new monarch, Yakubu Abubakar, by the state governor Darius Ishaku. Mr Abubakar is from the Wurkunawa tribe.

Report said members of the Wurkunawa and Karimjo ethnic groups suffered casualties.

A Wurkunawa representative, Wilfred Habuba – Yambakam, told the BBC that after the installation of the new monarch, people from the Karimjo tribes started burning down buildings and shops belonging to the Wurkam people.

“There are still issues in local areas where Wurkanawa are being attacked by the Karimjo people. We’re witnessing relative peace in the main town, but those in the villages are still being attacked,” he said.

Mr Habuba – Yamkam said he learnt security agencies have been sent to the affected areas.

He claimed the throne belonged to the Wurkanawa people and never a situation called for competition.

But the Karimjo people, represented by Kennedy James, said no attack was aimed at the Wurkanawa people.

“We didn’t attack them (the Wurkanawa) because we don’t have any issue with them. When the new monarch was installed, our elders paid him homage. It was after his coronation that some issues started coming up. Ten of our people were killed in this attack, and we believe they were killed by policemen and vigilante members,” he said.

Mr James admitted they protested the monarch’s installation but didn’t attack anyone.

“We’re also part of this area. Three monarchs have so far been installed in this area, but none was from our tribe. We have a stake in this because we also have top traditional rulers, but none was picked and installed. We believe we are being discriminated against. We protested not because of the new monarch was coronated but because we wanted to send a message across,” he said.

Taraba State Police spokesperson, Abdullahi Usman, didn’t respond to calls and SMS sent to him by a PREMIUM TIMES reporter on the killings.

