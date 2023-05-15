Tragedy struck the Nigerian film industry dubbed Nollywood Sunday when news of the sudden demise of actor Murphy Afolabi filtered in.

The news of his passing is coming at a time when industry practitioners are yet to come to terms with the news of the death of one of its veterans, Saint Obi.

According to information by his colleagues, Mr Afolabi, who is famous for acting in Yoruba movies, slipped in the bathroom at his house in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Sunday morning.

The President of the Yoruba movies directors guild, Seun Olaiya, broke the news of his demise on a WhatsApp platform for filmmakers.

The light-skinned actor’s last post on social media was on Saturday where he wished his fans a happy weekend.

Meanwhile, fans and colleagues of the actor have been sending in their condolences.

Sad news, popular nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi, has passed away. 🕯💔 May his soul rest in peace. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/hXJbFsDZ2f — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) May 14, 2023

Oh My God 🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️ Murphy Afolabi is dead 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZB1hLkb34E — Wumi Toriola (@Wumi_Toriola) May 14, 2023

Murphy Afolabi celebrated his 49th birthday few days ago.

This life is not worth a thing walahi.

You can take all measures to be healthy and still slip in the bathroom to your death when it is God's time.

Heck, some even sleep and don't wake up again.

May Allah forgive his sins… — Ibrahim Kazeem (Content writer and SMM) (@peng_writer) May 14, 2023

Rest In Peace, Murphy Afolabi 🥲🥲🥲! May Almighty God grant you eternal rest, and let

perpetual light shine upon you. May Almighty God bless your family the

fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. pic.twitter.com/eGt1ismaBc — A. Ayofe (@abdullahayofel) May 14, 2023

You graced our screen with your loving intonation. Our light skinned ibile. I see you in movies and start laughing waiting for you to speak. Your incantations with Ibadan accent was top notch. You gave us memes that will stand the test of time. Murphy Afolabi, Rest easy. 🕯🕯🕯 pic.twitter.com/1iZYjEvdcE — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) May 14, 2023

On Instagram, actor Yomi Fabiyi described the late actor as talented, creative, hardworking, so soft, humble and supportive.

He wrote; “So I won’t set my eyes on you again. I may not see through your heart 100% sir Murph but to the best of my knowledge you like, you respect, you value my talent, you respect my decisions and we are hardly at loggerheads.

“You are always at peace. BEN 3, so di gbere naa nu. If only this death gave us a chance to move, sacrifice, run around to save you, I would have tried my best senior man, sure you know. So sad I won’t be there to play my LAST RESPECT. Rest on Warrior!”

Murphy Afolabi

Born on the 5th of May, 1974, the actor just celebrated his 49th birthday.

Born in Osun State, the actor and producer hails from Oroki Asala in Osogbo. He had a Diploma in Theatre Arts and Film Production from Osun State Polytechnic in Iree where he graduated in 2001.

The late actor was a father of three, two boys, and one girl: Afolabi Olamilekan, Afolabi Fathia Moyosore, and Okikiola Afolabi.

The actor shot to fame following his role in the movie ‘Omo Rapala.’

He acted in over 60 movies including Olokiki Oru, The Midnight Sensation, Basira Badia, Olukoti, Idera, Wasila Coded Reloaded, Osun the Goddess, Queen Lateefat, Mafi Wonmi, Four Lions, Blackout, One Blood, Owowunmi, Porshe Babes and a host of others.

