Lawmakers, who are aggrieved over the selection of Tajudeen Abbas as the consensus candidate for the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, on Wednesday, took their protest to the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, under the aegis of the Coalition of Progressive Speakership Aspirants (COPSA), comprise Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, Muktar Betara, Sada Soli, Aminu Sani Jaji, Yusuf Gagdi and Miriam Unuoha.

They submitted their protest letter to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu settled for Godswill Akpabio (South-south) and Barau Jibrin (North-west) for the senate president and deputy senate president respectively.

He also endorsed Tajudeen Abbas (North-west) and Ben Kalu (South-east) for speaker deputy speaker respectively.

The APC, on Monday, also adopted them during a meeting of the NWC.

We feel betrayed—Wase

In his speech, the deputy speaker said the party betrayed the aspirants by micro-zoning the offices without consultations.

He said: “We are people who have been aspiring for the office of speakership for the House of Representatives at the 10th National Assembly.

“We recall that at the meeting at the Villa, you asked us to slow down for the APC zoning arrangement.

“We feel betrayed as if our contributions aren’t recognised as if we aren’t members of this party.”

How Tinubu asked me to step down for Gbajabiamila in 2019 — Betara

In his speech, Mr Betara told Mr Adamu and the NWC members that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, directly interfered in the 2019 speakership race by pleading with him to step down for Femi Gbajabiamila.

He added that he withdrew from the speakership race in 2019 based on the plea by Mr Tinubu, who was then a leader of the party.

“I was to contest with the current speaker. I was called by the president-elect (Tinubu), and he told me, ‘I want you to allow Femi to be the speaker because Femi is retiring from the National Assembly.

“From there we moved on to support Femi to become the speaker. After our election in the 9th Assembly, the president-elect still called me and said, ‘Betara I want you to hold the House for Femi and I said Daddy. I worked for Femi for four years.”

Mr Betara also faulted the zoning of the speaker and deputy senate president to the North-west.

“We have been in this Assembly, there is no time, two presiding officers are zoned to one area. It has never happened,” Mr Betara said.

In his response, Mr Adamu pleaded with the aggrieved lawmakers to give the party time to act on their letter. He assured them that the party will act.

“There must be a fair hearing before we take a position. We like the fact that you come very straight. It is your party and we have heard you.

“I plead with you in good conscience to give us time before we can come with finality to your demand. You have shown loyalty we will invite you, in due course,” he said.

The inauguration of the 10th Assembly is scheduled for 13 June.

