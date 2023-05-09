Dogo Gide, the terrorist whose gang has been holding 11 pupils of Federal Government College, Yauri, Kebbi State since June 2021, on Monday, released three of the girls.

The release of the three pupils followed the release of four other pupils two weeks ago after the terrorist was paid N80 million.

Salim Kaoje, the chairman of the parents of the abducted children, confirmed the release of the pupils to PREMIUM TIMES in a text message.

Those released were Aliya Abubakar, Esther Sunday, and Elizabeth Nwafor.

Mr Kaoje, whose younger sister, Farida Kaoje, is still being held by the terrorists, said Mr Gide did not request additional ransom before releasing the latest batch of pupils.

Mr Gide and his gang originally abducted more than 100 pupils and some of their teachers.

While many of the girls escaped in the days that followed the abduction, others were released after ransoms were allegedly paid to Mr Gide’s gang and allegedly in exchange for some of Mr Gide’s fighters who were arrested by the authorities.

However, the terrorists held on to 11 of the girls.

“Yes, it’s true he has released three students and we did not pay additional ransom this time,” Mr Kaoje’s message reads in Hausa.

Mr Gide decided to release the pupils after further negotiation by his appointed negotiator, simply known as Abubakar and some of the parents of the abducted students.

READ ALSO: Why bandit kingpin released four abducted FGC Yauri pupils

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the pupils have been taken to the Kebbi State Government House.

Parents said they sold their properties plus donations they received from other Nigerians to raise the ransoms paid to Mr Gide and his gang.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

