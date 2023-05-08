The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has ratified the zoning formula proposed by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, ignoring protests by aggrieved members of the party on the lopsidedness of the arrangement.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu settled for Godswill Akpabio (South-south) and Barau Jibrin (North-west) for the senate president and deputy senate president respectively.

He also endorsed Tajudeen Abbas (North-west) and Ben Kalu (South-east) for speaker deputy speaker respectively.

The NWC ratified the arrangement on Monday after a special meeting at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, announced the ratification while briefing journalists after the meeting.

Reading a prepared speech, Mr Morka said the zoning formula was arrived at following a meeting between the leadership of the party and Mr Tinubu. He noted that the party considered the report and adopted it.

With the adoption, the party has shut out the North-central zone from the National Assembly leadership despite protests by the zone.

Read the statement by APC NWC in full:

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met today, Monday, May 8, 2023, to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the President-Elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other Party leaders and stakeholders on zoning arrangements for 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

The NWC noted with respect the outcome of the meetings held between the President-Elect and the leadership of the NWC. The

NW called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the National Assembly leadership positions and members of the Party nationwide.

The zoning arrangement reported to the NW/C is as follows:

SENATE:

1. Senate President – South-South – Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom).

2. Deputy Senate President – North West – Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES:

3. Speaker, House of Representatives – North West – Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna)

4. Deputy Speaker – South East – Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia)

We urge our party leaders, members and all Nigerians to continue to work for peace and progress of our country during and beyond the current period of leadership transition.

