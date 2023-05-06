There are indications that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has settled for Tajudeen Abbas and Ben Kalu as speaker and deputy speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, a move that leaves the North-central zone out of the top six positions.

Mr Abbas, a lawmaker from Kaduna State North-west, was picked as the preferred candidate during a meeting held on Friday afternoon at the Defence House, the official residence of the president-elect it was learnt.

Mr Kalu, a lawmaker from Abia State, South-east, was picked to balance what has now become a joint ticket.

Indications emerged on Friday that Mr Tinubu has also settled for Godswill Akpabio from Akwa-Ibom, South-south, and Barau Jibrin from Kano State, North-west, as senate president and deputy senate president respectively.

With Mr Tinubu from the South-west and his running mate, Kashim Shettima from North-east—the presiding offices were expected to be zoned to the remaining four geopolitical zones.

However, Mr Tinubu and his party have now zoned the Speaker and deputy senate president to the North-west, while the South-south and South-east now have senate president and deputy speaker respectively.

As things stand, there are still several aspirants in the race for the speakership but it’s unclear if they will agree to step down.

One of the aspirants from North-central, told PREMIUM TIMES on the condition of anonymity that he will not step down for anyone.

He said his consultation with leaders of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Governor Bala Mohammed and others gives him confidence that he will win the election scheduled for 13 June.

Other aspirants like Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (Plateau), Sada Soli (Katsina), Muktar Betara (Borno) Tunji Olawuyi (Kwara), Abubakar Makki (Jigawa), Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara), Ado Doguwa (Kano) and Miriam Onuoha ( Imo) are yet to react to the development.

Also, several other lawmakers have indicated interest in the deputy speaker position. They include Chinedu Ogah (Ebonyi), Adewumi Onanuga (Ogun), Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (Oyo) and Francis Waive (Delta).

