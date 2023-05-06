Sonia Ekweremadu, daughter of former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has spoken about her parent’s conviction in a BBC interview.

She said although she understands why her parents were convicted, she disagrees with it albeit from a “very biased perspective as their daughter”.

“I will obviously always always back my parents. However, the law has taken its course and we just have to now move forward as a family,” Ms Ekweremadu told BBC.

In the interview which was conducted before the sentencing, she said it has been hard for her to wrap her head around the conviction.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a UK court Friday sentenced Mr Ekweremadu, to nine years and eight months in prison.

The court also sentenced Mr Ekweremadu’s wife, Beatrice, to four years and six months in prison while a doctor who colluded with them, Obinna Obeta, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The younger Ms Ekweremadu who is still undergoing dialysis blames herself for what has happened to her parents. “I feel guilty, I feel like all this has happened because of me.”

She is suffering from a health condition called Nephrotic Syndrome, where the kidney does not function properly. Her survival depends on continuous dialysis for the rest of her life or a kidney transplant which she hopes to get soon.

According to Ms Ekweremadu, her family could not get a donor from within the family because of their own history of kidney conditions which led to searching for one outside.

She told the BBC she had no involvement in the search and settlement for David Nwamini (Ukpo), who was trafficked to the UK to donate his kidney to her, as her family handled everything.

She added that she feels nothing towards Mr Nwamini and wishes him the best.

BBC also notes that Mr Ukpo may not return to Nigeria following his attorney’s statement about being scared for the former’s life. He may be granted asylum, should his lawyer make a case.

“I would like to use this opportunity to apologise to them for the way everything has played out,” she said, apologising to her parents.

She told BBC that her experience has allowed her to understand how “dynamic” life is and has also given her a new vision to help specifically people with kidney conditions to show that they do not need to be scared.

The current woes of the Ekweremadus came to limelight in June 2022 when news of his (Ike Ekweremadu) arrest made the news.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how he was arrested by the London Metropolitan Police alongside his wife and charged with conspiracy to traffic a child to the UK in order to harvest organs.

This marked the beginning of his troubles which climaxed on Friday with an almost 10-year sentence. At the end of his jail term, Mr Ekweremadu will be near 70.

