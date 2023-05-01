Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the incoming administration to respect workers rights as encapsulated in International Labour Organisation (ILO), declarations on labour matters.

Mr Buhari made the call at the commemoration of the 2023 Workers Day, with the theme; “Workers Rights and Socio-Economic Justice,’’ on Monday in Abuja. He was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The president said Nigeria, as a viable member state of the ILO and a connoisseur of workers’ rights, had ratified all the core conventions of the organisation, guarding and promoting rights at work.

“In June 1998, a declaration was optimistically made by the ILO to establish a social minimum at the global level, to respond to the realities of globalisation.

“Hence, the birth of the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work in 1998, and amended in 2022, as an expression by the tripartite body of the ILO-government-employers’ and workers’ organisations.

“This is to uphold basic human values regarded as vital to socio-economic lives by affirming to respect five broad categories of workers’ rights at work, embodying more than nine conventions,’’ Mr Buhari said.

The President also listed the rights to include; Freedom of Association and the Effective Recognition of the Right to Collective Bargaining, the Elimination of all forms of Forced or Compulsory Labour, and the Effective Abolition of Child Labour.

Others, he said, were the Elimination of Discrimination in respect of Employment and Occupation, and a Safe and Healthy Working Environment.

According to him, in all these webs of rights and obligations in the world of work, the linkages between worker’s rights and socio–economic justice, have been identified and made a declaration by the ILO.

“Workers’ rights coupled with socio-economic justice make a happy workplace.

“We therefore, agree that a fair economic structure, targeted at creating opportunities for all to succeed irrespective of sex, race/ethnicity, age, disability, creed, religion among others, is sine qua non for progress and development.”

Also, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the Nigerian government recognised the importance of Nigerian workers, and was committed to creating the right environment for them to thrive.

“In the past few years, we have taken a number of measures to support Nigerian workers, which include the review and increase of the National Minimum Wage in 2019, Institutionalising its review automatically every five years in the Act.

“We have provided better working conditions and environment, invested in training and re-training, education and human capacity development for workers.

“However, we also recognise that there is a lot more work to be done to improve the lives of Nigerian workers.

“We acknowledge the fact that many Nigerian workers continue to face significant challenges, including low take home pay, lack of job security, and unsatisfactory working conditions.

“We are committed to addressing these issues and creating a more favourable environment for Nigerian workers to thrive.

“The solution to these challenges will not come overnight, but as work in progress. These have been top priorities on the agenda of the outgoing administration,’’ Mr Ngige said.

The minister, however, urged the incoming government to create a work plan for addressing those issues as governance was a continuous process.

“It is hoped that with your support, the incoming administration will do better in line with the developmental blueprint of our political party.

“As we celebrate Workers Day, let us remember the millions of Nigerian workers who have dedicated their lives to building and sustaining our great nation.

“Let us recognise their contributions and acknowledge the challenges that they face everyday. Let us also remember the sacrifices of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty – who have given their lives so that others can live theirs.’’

Mr Ngige added that the government would continue to work with the two labour centres to create an environment that would support the aspirations of Nigerian workers.

“We would continue to invest in all aspects of education, from primary, secondary, technical, tertiary and skills development, as well as create opportunities for young people and support small and medium-sized enterprises.”

He called on labour leaders to consolidate on the mileage already covered by the federal government in the last eight years.

He also called on them to eschew acrimony, factionalism, selfishness, and develop a spirit of cooperative social dialogue, rather than confrontation, aggression and unnecessary industrial actions with employers.

Wike orders immediate release of promotion letters to 4,000 civil servants

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has directed the State Civil Service Commission to immediately issue promotion letters to 4,000 eligible civil servants who were recently promoted in the state.

Mr Wike gave the directive during the workers day celebration in Port Harcourt, assuring that the entire promotion exercise of other categories would be completed before the expiration of his tenure.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, commended the workers, saying they are the vehicle to deliver the action plans and services of the state to the people of the state.

He said that his administration had approved the promotion of over 4,000 eligible civil servants to their appropriate grade levels.

Mr Wike urged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to work together to protect and advance the social economic interest of the state and the citizens.

He gave an assurance that his administration will clear all the challenges facing the Civil service in terms of pension and gratuities, among others, seeking for workers patience and understanding in the process.

National President of the Trade Union Congress(TUC), Festus Osifo, commended workers for their hard work to move the country, especially Rivers State, forward.

He stated that the TUC would work with the incoming governor-elect, Sim Fubara, to move the state forward in development.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Alex Agwanwor, appealed to the state government to implement the executive salary structure which was approved by the National Salary, Income and wages Commission in 2019.

Okowa appreciates workers, urges support for governor-elect

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has appreciated the workers under the auspices of NLC and TUC for the sustained support over the past eight years.

Mr Okowa who currently is on pilgrimage to Israel, was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah, on Monday at an event to mark 2023 May Day (Workers’ Day) in Asaba.

This year’s commemoration has as its theme, “Workers Right and Socio-Economic Justice”.

The governor said that his administration had made good progress due to the cordial relationship it had with the worker’s unions; NLC and the TUC.

He, however, urged the unions to extend the same hand of fellowship to the incoming administration of Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor-elect.

He said that when labour unions engaged in frank negotiations, it would be reflected on the economy as improved productivity.

Mr Okowa assured that the next administration of the Oborevwori-led government would no doubt listen to the labour demands and address the issues therein.

He said that his administration had achieved good success on opening rural roads and connecting communities; functional health insurance schemes; approved new retirement age for teachers; and trained and empowered over 9,000 youths via skills acquisition programmes.

According to him, the government has been steadfast in the payment of workers’ salaries and recently has approved the payment of their promotion arrears.

While wishing the workers a successful Workers’ Day celebration, Okowa thanked the leadership of NLC and TUC and appealed that they extend the same support to Oborevwori, the incoming governor of the state.

Earlier, in a joint address, the State NLC Chairman, Goodluck Ofoburuku, and Martins Bolum of the TUC, lauded the Okowa-led government for workers’ welfare, human capital and infrastructure development.

Bagudu begs for workers’ forgiveness

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has begged for forgiveness from the state workers for unknowingly or otherwise stepping on some of their toes.

Mr Bagudu stated this while speaking at the occasion of 2023 Workers’ Day on Monday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

He said, “In the course of my duty as the governor, I knew in one way or the other I may have wronged some people by taking decisions that may affect some people negatively, so, in that course, I am asking for your forgiveness please.

“I also want to use this medium to assure you that I have noted the request put forward by the NLC Chairman, I will consider regularisation of acting appointments in the state.”

On security issues, the governor called for prayers over the ugly incident where some people including policemen were reportedly killed by suspected bandits around Dako Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The state Chairman of NLC in the state, Murtala Usman, recalled that the day was created to honour those who lost their lives at the Haymarket Square in Chicago, United States of America, on May 4, 1886.

Gov Sule lifts ban on in-service training

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has lifted the ban the state government placed on in-service training for workers in the state.

Mr Sule made the announcement while addressing workers on the occasion of the 2023 Workers Day celebration on Monday in Lafia, the state capital.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, said civil service still remained the viable implementer of government’s policies and programmes.

He explained that in-service training had now been restored after the government lifted the Executive Order it issued banning it, to enable workers to acquire more knowledge for optimal performance and productivity.

“Because of the importance we attach to civil service to drive our government, we constituted a powerful committee for restructuring of the civil service on assumption of office four years ago.

“The recommendations of the committee brought about streamlining of ministries and introduction of innovations, implementation of outstanding promotions, engagement of over 2, 000 teachers and employment of more than 3,000 new ones.

“Employment of over 3, 000 teaching and non-teaching staff in the state’s owned tertiary institutions and regularisation of over 500 casual staff in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) among others.

“We have implemented outstanding promotions up to 2018 and are already working towards implementing promotions from 2018-date for deserving workers to avoid accumulation,” the governor added.

Mr Sule said that the government had approved the allocation of all government houses to civil servants on owner- occupier basis.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the NLC and TUC congratulated the governor on his re-election for another term in office.

AbdulRazak renews commitment to workers welfare

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has renewed his commitment to prioritise workers welfare in the state.

Mr AbdulRazaq gave the assurance on the occasion of the 2023 Workers’ Day Celebration on Monday at the state Metropolitan Square, Ilorin.

He described workers as key to any development and growth in any given society.

“I happily congratulate Nigerian workers on this August occasion of May Day. This is a special day in the history of our great country.

“I assure you, we will continue to prioritise workers welfare and also create a friendly environment for collective growth.

“Workers deserve the best and this administration will not let you down. This administration is your own and it will always be your own,” he said.

The governor described the ceremony as the best labour day in the country today and called on workers to support his administration.

Mr AbdulRazaq said his agenda focused on infrastructure renewal, ease of doing business, expansion of economic base through support for micro- and macro-economic activities.

He also said the path of the focus was to improve the regime of accountability and transparency, boost general industrial growth, agricultural development, combating environmental and climate crises such as flooding, strengthening rule of law and ensuring adequate security with a peaceful environment.

Mr AbdulRazaq however tasked the public to embrace peace and support the incoming administration after May 29 for Nigeria to attain its destined greatness.

The state Chairman of NLC, Muritala Saheed-Olayinka, commended the state government on prompt payment of salaries, regular promotion of workers at all levels, ensuring security and provision of harmonious and conducive environment for citizenry.

Mr Olayinka however called on the governor to ensure payment of accumulated outstanding gratuities at both pension boards and adequate provision of funds for the boards to off-set gratuities.

Umahi approves N10,000 exit package for Ebonyi workers

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has approved an exit package of ₦10,000 for Ebonyi State workers.

Mr Umahi made the disclosure on Monday in Abakaliki at the 2023 Workers Day celebration with the theme: “Workers’ Rights and Socio-economic Justice”.

Represented by his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, the governor said, “The exit package is also for local government workers, and that shall be added in their May salaries.

“My administration has made government-worker friendliness possible. Our relationship with civil servants has been cordial.

‘In my eight years in office, we can say that we have created over 65,000 direct and indirect jobs for the people.

“We have created four more federal institutions – David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital, Muhammadu Buhari International Airport and Isu College of Education.”

The governor said that the creations meant more income tax from both federal employees and state employees to the state government, improved welfare of the people, more funds to the economy and increased commercial activities in Ebonyi.

Mr Umahi said that he understood the significance of the 2023 Workers Day celebration all over the world.

“It reminds us of the ugly past where workers were dehumanised and their rights and freedom denied them,” he said.

The state Chairman of NLC, Oguguo Egwu, a professor, said that there was the need for the government to engage more teachers, medical doctors and nurses.

Mr Egwu said that engaging more teachers in the state public and secondary schools would go a long way in enhancing the quality of education.

Better treatment of workers antidote to poverty – Gov Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State says to address poverty and underdevelopment in the society, public servants must be accorded better treatment.

Mr Adeleke stated this during the Workers’ Day celebrations, held at Osogbo township stadium on Monday.

According to him, when public servants are cared for, the informal sector fares better.

He said that a very happy public service would automatically translate into a booming economy.

Mr Adeleke said that his administration was focusing on workers’ welfare because that was the right thing to do.

“There is a strong link between the formal and informal workforce in Osun State.

“When the formal workforce, the public servants, are cared for, the informal sector fares better.

“A very happy public service translates into a booming local economy across the state”, he said.

The governor also said that his administration would continue to be committed to workers’ welfare.

“Since I took over under a very hostile environment, I have remained committed to that goal of workers’ first.

“You can all attest to my faithfulness in resolving inherited challenges on workers’ salaries and pensions.

“I have demonstrated good faith as a leader with genuine love of workers at heart.

“You will always find in me a governor that is responsive and open to the wellbeing of labour.

“Be rest assured that our administration will not waiver in restoring the integrity and professionalism of the public service,” he said.

Mr Adeleke added that he had also taken judicious note of all the requests and demands contained in the addresses delivered by labour unions.

“This administration is yours. I assure you that all your points are well noted”, he said.

Sanwo-Olu assures unwavering commitment to welfare

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has assured workers of his administration’s unwavering commitment to welfare in spite of challenges faced.

Mr Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at a May Day celebration in commemoration of the 2023 Workers Day on Monday.

Workers Day also known as May Day is celebrated annually on 1 May.

The 2023 edition has the theme: ‘’Workers Rights and Socio-Economic Justice’’.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, pledged to continue to provide basic needs of citizens and the right kind of leadership anchored on transparency and accountability.

He said: “We will continue to prioritise the payment of workers salaries and emoluments in addition to improving their welfare generally.

“On the contributory pensions scheme, we will resolve all outstanding issues affecting the welfare and service entitlement due to all workers.”

The governor, therefore, lauded workers’ commitment whose labour and heroics had powered the economy and brought prosperity to the land.

As the administration prepares to commence another tenure on 29 May, Mr Sanwo-Olu also called on all workers in Lagos State to join in resolve and determination to deliver greater and Impactful dividends of democracy to all.

“I look forward to your continued support as the Greater Lagos of our collective dream continues to rise.”

Similarly, the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, also assured that the administration would continue to meet its obligations and responsibilities as far as enforcing workers rights and socio-economic justice are concerned.

Gov Makinde assures Oyo indigenes of job opportunities

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has pledged to create more jobs and conducive environment for businesses to strive in the state.

The governor gave the pledge during the 2023 Workers’ Day celebration on Monday in Ibadan.

Mr Makinde, who said that the school-leaving age residents of the state needed employment, promised to create employment opportunities in his second term commencing from 29 May.

He said that his administration would embark on aggressive global investment, such as renewable energy and other businesses that would create more jobs for the people of the state.

According to him, the environment is safe for investment to thrive, adding that the state is open for businesses and that the government would be ready to provide all within its capacity for their businesses to strive.

He solicited more support from residents for his government for the overall progress of the state.

Mr Makinde promised to prioritise the welfare of workers through prompt payment of their salaries and other benefits.

Earlier, Chairman of NLC in the state, Kayode Martins, called for improvement in the workers’ working conditions to further encourage professionalism, dedication and commitment to their duties.

Minimum wage: Nigeria workers living in denial – Soludo

Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo, said the N30,000 national minimum wage for Nigerian workers is grossly insufficient to sustain the average worker and his family.

Mr Soludo stated this while addressing the state workers during the 2023 May Day celebration held at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, on Monday.

According to him, “paying N30,000 national minimum wage to Nigerian workers is subjecting them to living in denial.

“I say this because the amount cannot afford a bag of 50kg rice, let alone other domestic problems staring families in the face on a daily basis,” he said.

The governor who was responding to the litany of challenges reeled out by the chairmen of NLC and his TUC counterpart, said he recently raised the salaries of workers by 10 per cent to cushion the effects of inflation on workers.

He said that as an expert in economics, he was aware of inflation in our economy which had made workers in serious pain given what they earn as salaries.

Mr Soludo used the medium to direct the state workers to end the Monday sit-at-home which he noted was becoming a cheat on the government.

“In more than a year now, workers in Anambra and other states in the South-East no longer work on Mondays and this has made it for them to work for 70/80 per cent monthly, while they receive their monies 100 per cent.

“This can no longer continue because it is like it has become a convenient excuse and we must get our state back on track,” he said.

Mr Soludo said, under his watch, any worker who retires must get his or her retirement benefits.

He also assured that he would continue to pay monthly salaries in addition to other projects.

Earlier, Humphrey Nwafor and Chris Ogbonna, both NLC and TUC state chairmen, respectively, had in their separate addresses listed challenges facing workers in the state.

They maintained that wages received by Anambra workers cannot feed them and their families, while appealing that those due for promotions should be promoted.

NLC urge Gov Lalong to pay outstanding salaries before his exit

The Nigerian Labour Congress in Plateau, has urged Governor Simon Lalong to pay outstanding workers salaries in the state before his exit from office on 29 May.

The chairman of the union in the state, Eugene Manji, made the call during the celebration of the workers day on Monday at Rwang Pam stadium, Jos.

He thanked the governor for being consistent in the prompt payment of salaries at the beginning of his administration and urged him to end his tenure well through clearing the backlog.

“We heard some workers are already receiving their February salaries and we urged you to ensure all workers are paid before you leave office.

“We want you to break the jinx of Plateau governors always leaving a backlog of salaries before their exit to the incoming governors,” he said.

He also called for the payment of 50 months arrears for the staff of Hill station Hotel and the compensation of landowners in Zanwra, Miango in Bassa local government.

He said it became necessary as their land was being used to implement the construction of the 844 housing unit for Plateau workers.

He called for the release and payment of worker’s gratuity both at the state and Local Government Council and the expedient passing of the bill established to facilitate the payment of gratuity and pension of retired workers in the state.

He also urged the governor to implement the harmonized retirement age for teachers in the state from 60 to 65 years which was being implemented in other states.

Mr Manji commended workers for their patience and resilience in discharging their duties in spite of the current economic hardship they are experiencing, urging them not to relent in their efforts.

In his remarks, Mr Lalong said that his administration has been committed to the prompt payment of salaries in spite of the financial burden it confronted through the inheritance of eight months of workers salaries from his predecessor.

“We tried to pay outstanding salaries. I am not perfect but there are some things I will do before leaving office,” he said.

He said his administration was determined to improve workers’ welfare through its partnership with the Federal Housing Authority in accessing renovation loans for 2,500 civil servants in the state.

He said that some houses in the housing unit scheme for workers were almost being completed, saying that he would inaugurate them before he leaves office.

Mr Lalong said in his efforts to sanitise the state civil service, he set up a committee to screen workers where some top ranking civil servants were fished out for falsifying their ages and many ghost workers expunged from the state payroll.

“My administration also extended maternity leave from four to six months and gave paternity leave to fathers of newborns,” he said.

We’ll sustain improvement in workers’ welfare- Gov Yahaya

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has pledged to continue to improve the wellbeing and welfare of workers in the state if sworn-in for his second term in office.

Mr Yahaya stated this in Gombe on Monday while delivering a speech at the 2023 International Workers’ Day commemoration in the state.

He said workers’ welfare and wellbeing had been prioritised under his administration in view of the fact that they were key stakeholders in the administration of the affairs of state.

Mr Yahaya who was represented by his deputy, Manassah Jatau, said the day was to celebrate and also reflect on the numerous contributions of workers to the socio-economic development of the state.

“Having given us the mandate for the next four years, we will improve on what had been done.

“I assure you of my administration’s commitment to provide socio-economic infrastructure to improve the wellbeing of our people,” he said.

The governor commended the leadership style of labour leaders in the state which had led to harmonious working relations between Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the state government for the benefit of all citizens.

He reiterated that the day was significant as it provided workers, employers and employees the opportunity to rub minds on successes and challenges towards the enhancement of industrial peace, harmony and growth in the nation.

He therefore appealed to the newly elected labour leaders in the state to support the state government in its efforts to improve on the wellbeing of workers and the citizens of the state.

Earlier, NLC Gombe State Chapter chairman, Yusuf Bello, said the theme of the day was apt in view of the numerous challenges being faced by Nigerian workers such as poor remuneration, non-payment of gratuities, death benefits, cash crunch and fuel scarcity.

Gov. Ayade’s lifting of promotion embargo came late – Workers

Civil Servants in Cross River said the lifting of embargo placed on promotion of civil servants by Governor Ben Ayade came late.

They, therefore, said they would not applaud his administration for the feat, alleging that it was meant to burden the incoming administration.

A cross section of the workers disclosed this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Monday in Calabar.

They said the governor was only trying to increase the wage bill of the incoming administration.

NAN reports that the government of Cross River in a statement signed by the Head of Service (HoS), Timothy Akwaji, had lifted the embargo on promotion in the state’s civil service from 2016 to 2023.

The notice which was with immediate effect enjoined all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) responsible for staff promotion to comply forthwith.

However, Mr Daniel Ashang, a staff of state Ministry of Information, said Ayade’s action in the twilight of his administration meant he did not care for the interest of workers.

“You cannot lift an embargo when you have less than a month as governor.

“It invariably means you are putting the wage bill on the incoming government and we cannot applaud him for that,” he said.

