Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A former President of Guinea, Alpha Condé, has spoken on the raging controversy over the alleged citizenship of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, of his country.

Mr Conde said he conferred Mr Tinubu with “Ambassador extraordinaire” because of the role that the latter played during his election in 2015.

Mr Condé, who is currently in exile in Turkey following a 2021 coup that ousted him, is a close friend of Mr Tinubu.

A video recently surfaced online showing the president-elect, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Guinean ambassador to the African Union (AU) for Agenda 2063, Ousmane Yara, in a Guinea-government-owned helicopter.

Sun Newspaper reported that Mr Yara had during an interview placed a video call to the exiled leader, who confirmed that he conferred the “privilege” on Mr Tinubu.

Mr Conde, while answering a question on his relationship with Mr Tinubu, said: “Tinubu is the biggest pan-Africanist I have seen. Before I met Tinubu, I had noted his accomplishments, right from when he was governor. I see him as a ‘Lion of Africa’ because of his contributions towards the stability and development of Africa. He has always supported African presidents who were pan-Africanists in disposition and others.”

The former president expressed confidence in the ability of Tinubu to do well as Nigeria’s leader.

He said: “I am convinced that Tinubu’s leadership will be good for Nigeria. Nigeria is a country other West African nations look up to. I am happy for Tinubu. Anything he may require of me to make his government successful, in my personal capacity, I will willingly do. He helped us in Guinea and I will never forget that. Nigerians should pray for the success of Tinubu’s government because his leadership will be impactful.”

Dual Citizenship

Mr Tinubu’s connection to Guinea has become the latest controversy trailing him.

A Guinean passport with details of Nigeria’s president-elect recently surfaced on social media. His opponents believe that Mr Tinubu violates the 1999 constitution by acquiring the “citizenship” of another country.

Section 137 provides that (1) A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if –

(a) subject to the provisions of section 28 of this Constitution, he has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of a country other than Nigeria or, except in such cases as may be prescribed by the National Assembly, he has made a declaration of allegiance to such other country.”

Section 28, however, excludes citizens by birth from restriction by section 137.

Vira video was taken in 2016 — Yara

During the interview, Mr Yara explained that the helicopter video was taken in 2016 when Mr Tinubu was a guest of the ousted president during the independence anniversary celebration.

“President Conde invited Tinubu to the independence anniversary. Since the official function at every independence anniversary was done in different regions, Tinubu was required to fly from the country’s capital, in a helicopter, to Mamu, where that year’s event was held. That was the video being circulated. At the independence anniversary celebration, President Conde gave Tinubu the honour and privilege of a president, in appreciation of what he did for him during his reelection bid and towards economic development of Guinea.”

He also explained how Mr Tinubu got involved in the 2015 presidential election in Guinea and the role he played during that election.

“Through one of Tinubu’s aides at that time, who is now a minister in the government of Nigeria, I facilitated a meeting between President Conde and Tinubu. President Conde was going for reelection, for the second term, in office then in 2015. He came to Nigeria to see Tinubu, who organised a dinner in his honour. At the dinner, Tinubu invited many Nigerian businessmen and others.

“President Conde then invited Tinubu to Guinea about one month to the election for his second term. Tinubu honoured the invitation and came with a team of economic experts and businessmen, who took time to discuss with Guinean government officials how the country could better harness its resources for economic prosperity and development.

READ ALSO:

“Tinubu spent only one day and travelled to London from there, but left the team he came with to continue engagement with Guinean officials on how to transform Guinea. The team and Guinean government officials worked for three days, and came up with an economic roadmap.”

It is, however, not clear from the story if a passport was issued to Mr Tinubu by the former president of Guinea.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson of the now-dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council, he said Mr Yara has provided the needed details on the passport online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

