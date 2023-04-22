Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Four out of the 11 remaining students of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin-Yauri, Kebbi State, have regained their freedom from captors.

Those released are Faiza Ahmed, Bilha Musa, Hafsat Murtala and Rahama Abdullahi.

Salim Ka’,one, the Chairman of Committee for the 11 abducted FGC, Binrin Yauri, made this known to reporters in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

“As you are aware for the past three months, we have made an appeal fund for us to gather money to get our children back

“As it is now, we used the money that we have gotten from the people in addition to what we had to secure the release of these four students.

“This means we have been able to secure the release of only four out of the 11 students remaining in captivity.

“The joy is that these four students are right now in Kebbi Government House very safe and sound,” he said.

Kaoje also revealed that the parents of the remaining seven students were still in the bush making negotiations with the bandits for their release too.

Munira Bala-Ngaski, a mother to one of the released students, expressed her gratitude to God for the release of her daughter by the abductors.

She however made a passionate appeal to all and sundry to assist in securing the release of the remaining seven students.

“I spent three months having sleepless nights when Faiza Ahmed was in captivity in the hands of the bandits.

“My prayer is that all the remaining students will by God’s grace, be released in time and in good health back to their parents,” she prayed.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kebbi Police Command (PPRO), Nafi’u Abubakar, also confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi. (NAN)

