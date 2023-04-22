Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Nigerian government has raised some trade concerns with the government of the Republic of China over allegations bordering on importation of ‘substandard products’ to Africa and Nigeria in particular, as against what is reportedly exported to developed nations.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Evelyn Ngige, raised this concern at the China (Changsha)-Nigeria Investment, Economic and Trade Promotion Conference, which was held recently in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

The Permanent Secretary, represented by the ministry’s Director of Trade, Suleiman Audu, noted that the conference was in preparation for the next China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), which she noted has been scheduled to hold in Changsha, Hunan, China in the coming months.

Trade Concerns

Raising concerns about China’s trade relationship with Africa and visa tenure, the Nigerian government official accused China of producing substandard products for Africa and issuing short visa tenures to Nigerians, factors stakeholders believe need to be urgently addressed to avoid hindering both countries’ trade relationships.

The official expressed displeasure with the Asian giant over what he described as the different ‘malpractices’ in the different trade policies that could “obstruct bilateral” trade.

The permanent secretary stated that in certain circumstances, preferences are given to developed countries on the basis of the specifications.

She said from experience, “products that go into the developed market are different from those that come to Africa, including Nigeria”, noting that “trade is a trade and should not have that type of territorial differentiation.”

“Whatever we consume affects our health and to that extent, we must maintain the normal standard regardless of the countries of export,” the official said.

The permanent secretary also noted that on the basis of the strategic relationships between Nigeria and China, “we can look at more favourable types of trade and also favourable treatment in terms of areas of legitimate trade concerns”.

Launching export trading house

Meanwhile, towards fostering stronger ties and business relationships with China, the Nigerian government through the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said it has launched the Export Trading House in China.

The permanent secretary, Mrs Ngige, who confirmed this, also emphasised that the upcoming China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) is crucial for Africa and Asia to strengthen collaborations and deepen economic relationships, noting that “economic and trade alliances are strategic for long-term prosperity”.

She said: “The choice of China was deliberate, as China is one of the world’s top strategic trading partners. Through the Export Trading House, the volume of export and the feasibility of seeing Nigeria’s products and market share with countries will be enhanced”.

Resolving logistic issues

The permanent secretary noted that in order to eliminate logistic challenges faced by exporters, NEPC, “in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, has launched a Domestic Warehouse Initiative, which is a one-stop facility or terminal, for storage of products, packaging and branding in preparation for ultimate transportation to ports”.

Also speaking at the event, Kang Zhenlin, Deputy Mayor of Changsha Municipal People’s Government and Chairman of Changsha Federation of Industry and Commerce, said Nigeria is one of Hunan Province’s top three African trading partners.

He said in 2022, the trade volume between Hunan and Nigeria was $1.086 billion, an increase of 66.12 per cent year on year.

Mr Zhenlin noted that the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo is “important to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between China and African countries, and an important platform for China and Africa to deepen cooperation in a comprehensive manner”.

Meanwhile, the ministry said currently, the Export Trading House has been launched in Egypt, Kenya and Togo.

ACF speaks

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter on the sideline of the event, the Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Kano Chapter, Faruk Umar, noted that China needs to improve its ease of doing business with Nigerians, especially in the area of visa issuance.

He said: “In order to enhance the trade relationship, visa tenure is very important. Many countries are increasing the number of years of visas they give to Nigerians. Once you have to apply for a visa every year, it discourages you from travelling to that country.”

Mr Umar appealed “to the Chinese government to give 10 years or a minimum of five years visas to Nigerians” to deepen their trade relationship.

