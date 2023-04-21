Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

President Muhammadu Buhari says the future of democracy as a system of government is bright, adding that as he prepares to leave office in a little over a month, he feels satisfied and duly assured that Nigerians will defend the system against all threats.

Mr Buhari stated this while speaking to journalists shortly after observing the Eid prayer, marking the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting by Muslims.

The president, who has been in power since 2015 when he was elected, will leave the office at the end of his second four-year tenure on 29 May.

He was a military head of state between December 1983 and August 1985.

“Nigerians appreciate the stability of democracy. The outcome of the elections, in which more than 10 governors failed to make it to the senate sent a clear message that ordinary Nigerians know the power of their votes and how to use it.

“Nigerians cherish democracy. They have shown their love for it and will defend it against real or perceived threats. They will continue to vote one way or the other depending on their preferences,” he stated.

Mr Buhari assured that the 29 May handover date remains sacrosanct.

“God willing, nothing will stop it,” he added.

On his plans after leaving office, the president said he feels fulfilled that God had made it possible for him to serve two terms of four years each and looks forward to an orderly handover.

“I thank God for what He has done for me personally and for what He has enabled us to achieve.

“I am looking forward to returning to my town, to be as far away as I can from Abuja so that the incoming president will have the time and the space to take decisions without my distracting him,” he said.

