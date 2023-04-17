The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Nasiru Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor-elect of Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had declared the 18 March governorship election in the state inconclusive.

A rerun election was held on Saturday in 142 polling units spread across 20 of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The final result was announced at the INEC headquarters in Birnin Kebbi by the Returning Officer, Yusuf Sa’idu of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

He said Mr Idris polled 409,225 votes to defeat his closest contestant, Aminu Bande of PDP who scored 360,940 votes, while Udu Idris of People’s Redemption Party, scored 3,103 votes.

The returning officer explained that the total votes cast stood at 800,560, out of which valid votes were 781,478, while 19,082 votes were rejected.

“I, Prof. Yusuf Sa’idu, the Returning Officer of the governorship election held on April 15, 2023, declare that Nasiru Idris of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby returned elected as Governor of Kebbi,” he added.

(NAN)

