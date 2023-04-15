The police in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria, have reportedly failed to produce a 23-year-old man arrested for alleged murder in the state.

The suspect, Kosisochukwu Asadu, was arrested by police operatives from Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of the state on 11 November, 2022.

RRS Awkuzu is a police unit created from the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) following the #EndSARS protest across Nigeria in October 2020.

Mr Asadu was arrested alongside his 19-years-old sister, Daberechukwu Asadu in Igbo-Ukwu, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The police accused the duo of being members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra and being responsible for the murder of three persons said to be members of a vigilante group in the Igbo-Ukwu Community.

They hail from Ibagwa-Aka, a community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, but reside with their parents in Igbo-Ukwu Community, Anambra State.

On 21 February, Ms Asadu was arraigned before Nnewi Magistrate Court, which remanded her in prison for the alleged murder, according to Harrison Gwamnishu, a human rights activist, who raised alarm about the incident on Twitter on 8 April.

Mr Gwamnishu said when he visited Ms Asadu at Onitsha Correctional Centre, where she was remanded, she told him (Gwamnishu) that she and her brother, Mr Asadu, were “tortured and stripped naked” to compel them to confess being members of IPOB.

The three people allegedly killed by the two siblings are Emeka Okeke, Nnayelu Olis and Chukwuma Ubego – all males, according to a charge sheet posted by Mr Gwamnishu on Twitter.

The police have failed to account for the whereabouts of Mr Asadu, despite being arrested alongside her sister.

Mr Asadu, unlike his sister, was not arraigned in court.

The sister, according to Mr Gwamnishu, said she had not been seeing her brother because they were detained in different cells.

The charge sheet, dated 4 April, indicated that only the sister was being prosecuted.

“When my husband asked to see him (Mr Asadu), the police officers at the Awkuzu station started beating him,” the suspects’ mother, Victoria, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday evening.

Arrest under controversial circumstances

The suspects’ mother, Victoria, narrated to this newspaper how her children, the two siblings, were arrested by the police under controversial circumstances.

She said at about 6:30 p.m. on 11 November, last year, a yet-to-identified young boy, who was Mr Asadu’s secondary school classmate, called him on the phone and asked him to meet him at a bus stop in the community.

But Mr Asadu declined the request, explaining that he was under instruction from his parents not to step out of the house after 6 p.m., according to Mrs Victoria, who was at her local restaurant shop, alongside Ms Asadu, at the time.



After long persuasions from the young boy, Mr Asadu yielded, but instead, asked his sister, Ms Asadu, to go to the bus stop and bring the classmate to their family house.

Ms Asadu, consequently, took a motorcycle to bring her brother’s classmate, unaware that the boy was with a team of police officers in the area.

“The place is very close. So, when she didn’t return after 30 minutes, my husband and I became worried. We called her on the phone, but she didn’t pick up the call. We called Kosiso, his line was not going,” she recalled in Igbo language.

“When we got to our house, we saw our gate was left open. The house had been ransacked. The doors and windows were open. Our mattresses and chairs were destroyed. Bags and boxes were turned upside down,” Mrs Victoria narrated.

The distraught parents began searching for their children, the next day, after reporting the incident to the community’s vigilante group.

She said the phone which Ms Asadu left with was still connecting, two days after, but that she was neither picking up her calls nor returning them.

The couple visited several police stations after they learnt that some officers raided the community on the same day. But did not see their children in those stations.

The parents visited the RRS Awkuzu unit over three consecutive times, but authorities at the police unit claimed the two siblings were not in their custody.

The landlord to the suspects’ parents, simply identified as Victor, would later learn from someone who was released from the police unit in December, that the two siblings were being held at the police facility, RRS Awkuzu.

Astonished, Mr Victor and the suspects’ parents returned to the unit with the information. The officers later admitted that the two siblings were being held in the facility.

“The officers told us that our children are IPOB members, but I told them that none of my children was an IPOB member,” Mrs Victoria, the suspects’ mother, said.

“We only saw Daberechi. We didn’t see Kosisochukwu. Each time we asked for Kosisochukwu, the officers there would threaten us with rifles,” the mother added.



She said their family had petitioned the Force Headquarters in Abuja over the incident.

Cash cow

Mrs Victoria told PREMIUM TIMES that she and her husband, Romanus Asadu, had lost a huge amount of money in a bid to facilitate the release of their children from police custody.

“Anybody we call to help us will start demanding money from us. We have sold all our landed properties to effect the release of our children, but to no avail,” she lamented.

She said her husband suffers from diabetes and that the sickness was already taking a toll on the family’s finances.

“We barely feed well right now. We are tired of life. I want to just die.”

Some human rights activists who promised to help the family get justice have defrauded them, Mr Victor, the landlord, told PREMIUM TIMES.

More revelations

Mr Victor told this newspaper that Mr Asadu, one of the arrested suspects, was not in Igbo-Ukwu when the three vigilante operatives were shot dead in the community.

He said Mr Asadu had returned from Ibadan, Oyo State, south-west Nigeria, where he plays football for a local football club, to take his father, Romanus, to Nsukka where he would undergo treatment for diabetes.

“In fact, the day they were going to Nsukka, I supported them with a sum of money because the family is not financially buoyant,” he recalled.

He said after three weeks of the incident in the community, Mr Asadu and his father returned from Nsukka, where they had gone for treatment.

He said it was after additional three weeks that the police came to the community with the boy, arrested the sister who had gone to pick up the boy from the bus stop and forced her to take them to their family house in order to arrest her brother.

The boy pointed at Romanus’ son (Mr Asadu) as one of the gang members that killed the vigilante operatives in Igbo-Ukwu here,” Mr Victor said.

That was how the officers arrested him (Asadu) too.

Mr Victor said when he met the officer-in-charge of the police unit, Patrick Agbazue in his office, over the incident, he told him that he (Victor) should be talking about the release of Ms Asadu and that Mr Asadu would never be released.

Mr Victor said the officer refused to grant his request to let him see Mr Asadu and speak with him, at least.

Mr Agbazue, a chief superintendent of police, is among three high-ranking officers from the unit being investigated by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali (IGP) over their alleged involvement in illegal arrests and extra-judicial killings and organ harvesting, among others.

The investigation against the officers began in mid-February 2023, about three months after the arrest of the two siblings.

IGP wades in

Miffed by the development, Mr Victor assisted the family to petition the IGP who quickly set up a panel to investigate the matter.

Mr Victor said when the panel members arrived Awka, Anambra State capital, and asked about the whereabouts of Ms Asadu, Mr Agbazue said he had charged her to court.

“The panel asked him (Agbazue), ‘who authorised the charging of the lady to court? Did the commissioner of police know about the court matter, did the IGP or AIG know about it? He (Agbazue) said nobody (authorised him to charge the lady to court),’” Mr Victor stated.

“But we told you that we were coming on this date to investigate this matter. Why didn’t you wait for us to come?” Mr Victor quoted the panel members as telling Mr Agbazue.

“He couldn’t defend himself,” Mr Victor added.

“So, in that case, the panel members, who are also police officers, said since the girl has been charged to court, there is nothing they can do. But if they had met the girl in police custody, they would have set her free.”

He said the panel members also enquired about Mr Asadu, who had not been seen since his arrest, and Mr Agbazue responded that he was away when Mr Asadu was arrested.

The RRS Unit boss, Mr Victor said, also told the panel that he did not meet Mr Asadu when he returned from his trip.

According to Mr Victor, Mr Agbazue said he did not charge Mr Asadu to court. The officer failed to give an account of Mr Asadu’s whereabouts.

Killed for organ harvesting?

Mr Victor said the panel members resolved to investigate the whereabouts of Mr Asadu at the RRS Unit Awkuzu and subsequently, asked Romanus, the suspect’s father, to put down his side of the story in writing and await the outcome of their investigation.

“So, as we are now, the police have not told us what happened to the boy (Mr Asadu). But I have strong information that the boy was among those they (authorities of the RRS Unit Awkuzu) killed unjustly,” he stated.

Curiously, the boy who had claimed that he and Mr Asadu were members of the gang that allegedly kill the vigilante operatives is still alive and was not charged to court, according to Mr Victor.

“I am shocked to notice that,” he said.

Outcome of investigation unknown

Mr Victor said the panel members later informed them that the investigations into the whereabouts of Mr Asadu had been concluded, but declined to reveal its outcome to the family.

He said the panel only said they had submitted a report of their investigation to the IGP for action.

“As we are now, we are waiting for the Force Headquarters to reveal the outcome of the investigation. Even the Force PRO who personally came to Anambra for this case hasn’t told us anything,” he said.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to calls seeking comments from him on the matter.

After receiving a text message, he responded via the same medium, asking for the details of the case which were provided.

But Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, did not respond to subsequent calls and text messages seeking comments on the whereabouts of Mr Asadu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

