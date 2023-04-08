Residents of Wanzamai village in Tsafe Local Government of Zamfara state have released the names of 85 people that were abducted by terrorists on Friday.

The community released the names following the claim by the police that only nine people were abducted.

A resident of Tsafe town, Haruna Bashar, said those abducted included people from Wanzamai and Kucherri in Zamfara and some communities around Yankara in Katsina State.

“It’s true because in our house right now they’re more than five people from Wanzamai taking refuge. People are afraid and some of them have started leaving the community. We don’t know how many people the bandits have taken because aside those from Wanzamai, several people in the bush were also taken. I learnt that people from Kucheri and Yankara were also abducted,” he said over the phone.

A source in the Wanzamai community who asked not to be named for security reasons, said while 85 people were abducted from his village, the terrorists also abducted people from Kucheri same day.

“Yes, the list that you saw is genuine and it’s from our village. Any security or government official that said we’re lying should come to our town and we’ll show him evidence,” he said.

Residents of thr community claimed those abducted included those who went to fetch firewood, those who went to start clearing their farmlands ahead of the rainy season and traditional medicine sellers who had gone to pluck medicinal leaves.

The police command through its spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, however insisted only nine residents were abducted.

Mr Shehu, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Saturday afternoon, said efforts are being made to rescue the abducted residents.

“Information received by the Command from Village Head of Wanzamai revealed that, about Nine (9) women and children left their homes to the bush to fetch for firewood. As they moved deep into the forest, they were accosted and abducted to unknown destination by Armed Bandits,” he said.

He said the police commissioner in the state, Kolo Yusuf, has reassured the family of those abducted that the command “would rescue them in good condition”.

“The Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police CP Kolo Yusuf psc, has reassured the Public especially families of the abducted women and Children of Wanzamai Village in Tsafe LGA of the State that, the Command in collaboration with the Military and Vigilante are making tireless efforts to rescue the victims hale and hearty and Re – Unite them with their families/Relations.

“On reciept of the report, nearby joint Police and other security Agencies mobilized to the scene and commenced search and rescue operation with a view to rescue the hostages and arrest the assailants.

“The Commissioner of Police further deployed additional Police Tactical team to complement the ongoing rescue mission,” Mr Shehu said.

