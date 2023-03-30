The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reversed the suspension of a former Senate President, Pius Anyim, former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose and former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema, from the party.

It also lifted the suspension on two other members – Dennis Ityavyar from Benue State and Aslam Aliyu from Zamfara State.

The party also reversed the referral of the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, to its disciplinary committee.

A statement by the spokesperson of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, on Thursday in Abuja, said it took the decision at the meeting of the national working committee (NWC) where recent developments in the party were extensively discussed.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting today, Thursday, March 30, 2023 extensively discussed recent developments in the Party.

“The NWC recognised the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among Party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive Party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.

“Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.

“The NWC in the same vein reverses the suspension of the following underlisted members of our great Party:

1. H.E Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State)

2. Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State)

3. Sen. Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State)

4. Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State)

5. Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State)

The party said the decision was “without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”

It said “the NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our Party at this critical time.”

The statement also said the PDP must remain focused as necessary action was being taken “to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”

The NWC had last Friday approved the suspension of Messrs Anyim, Fayose, Shema and two others from the party. It did not, however, disclose their offences.

The decision to reverse the suspension came two days after Iyorchia Ayu stepped aside as the PDP national chairman and was replaced with the party’s deputy national chairman (North), Umar Damagum.

Mr Ayu had been ordered by a Benue High Court, Makurdi, to stop parading himself as the party’s national chairman.

Two days before the court order, the PDP Igyorov ward chapter, Benue State had announced the suspension of the national chairman from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Mr Ayu, however, kicked against the action, saying only the party’s national executive committee (NEC) could suspend him.

Anyim, Shema react

Meanwhile, Mr Anyim had condemned the decision of the PDP to suspend him.

Although the NWC did not state their offence, Mr Anyim, in a statement, said the action was “to say the least, disappointing.”

He said the party ought to have concerned itself with how to undertake a “thorough self-examination on why they performed so poorly in the 2023 elections rather than seek to further divide the party by shifting blame.”

He added, “It smacks of arrogance for the NWC to put up a bold face instead of showing remorse and being sober for leading the party to such a colossal loss in the 2023 elections, thereby dashing hopes and expectations of the party members and indeed Nigerians.”

On his part, Mr Shema, in a letter to Mr Ayu, threatened to quit the party if his suspension was not revoked within 48 hours.

He also asked the national chairman to rescind the decision to dissolve the Katsina State executive committee of the party.

Nnamani, others suspended earlier

Before the hammer fell on Messrs Anyim, Fayose and Shema, the PDP had earlier expelled a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, and others in Ekiti and Imo states for alleged anti-party activities.

Among those expelled was Oluwajomiloju, son of Mr Fayose, who was already nominated as a candidate in the 25 February National Assembly polls

They were initially suspended from the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

